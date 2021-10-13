Magical museum celebrating 'Black girl magic' pops up in Uptown

A new, interactive experience aimed specifically at Black girls and “Black Girl Magic” is coming to Uptown Park.

Dubbed a “love letter to Black women and our unique experiences,” by founder Charlie Billingsley, The Museum for Black Girls will pop up in Uptown Park (1141 Uptown Park Blvd.) noon, Saturday, October 16. The experience is expected to run through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Organizers chose Houston as the newest exhibition city after a successful museum run in Denver, according to a press release.

Houston’s museum will highlight and promote 10 artists and creative women of color who will use the venue to create their own interactive pieces, including art installations, performances, and events.

The hope is to bring more diversity to the Uptown Houston District and strengthen Black women’s voices in the local community, according to the museum creators.

“‘Black Girl Magic,’ is more than a buzz-phrase or trend — it is the essence of Black girls and women,” said Billingsley in a statement. The Museum for Black Girls was created to celebrate and educate everyone about our journey, from our past to present state of liberation.”

Some of the featured collaborators include Kayla Washington, Aunjanee Niblett, TJ Hudson, Kaylee Bender, Yazmin Atmore, KB Brown, Madd Kyng, Khia Ancalade, Chandrika Metivier, Kanika Blair, Iyesha Williams, and Johnnie Jackson.

Museum hours are noon to 8 pm, Thursdays to Sundays, admission runs $15-$32 for one hour. Packages are available. For more information, visit the official museum site.