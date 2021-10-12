Houston-area native country star makes off the 'chain' RodeoHouston debut in 2022

One wonders if a young Parker McCollum ever dreamed he’d one day play the nation’s largest concert series growing up in Conroe, but indeed, come March 12, 2022, he will.

McCollum will make his RodeoHouston (yes, it’s technically the biggest concert in America) on March 12, 2022, the rodeo announced.

He joins McCollum icons such as George Strait (who McCollum names as a major influence), Houston’s Bun B, and stars such as Cody Johnson in 2022. More entertainers on the lineup will be announced January 5, 2022.

“We can’t wait to welcome yet another Texas native and country music star to the RodeoHouston stage for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary celebration in 2022,” said rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman in a statement. “Parker McCollum’s passion for country music and Texas roots will certainly resonate among rodeo fans and Texans, alike.”

Fans will recognize McCollum from his 2015 album The Limestone Kid. From there, the young artist sold out many of Texas’ most well-known venues including Stubbs, Billy Bob’s Texas, and Nutty Brown Amphitheatre, according to his bio. His latest effort is dubbed Gold Chain Cowboy.

His most popular song, “Pretty Heart,” is a platinum-certified hit. McCollum’s shared songwriting credits includes mega-names such as Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Rhett Atkins, and Miranda Lambert.

Individual RodeoHouston tickets will go on sale to the public January 13, 2022 online, with prices starting at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.