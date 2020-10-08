Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend, look for a fun happenings like a soft opening of a record store/plant boutique and Sawyer Yards' usual Second Saturday goings-on (complete with a unicorn bike show). Or, you can pop over to the It's Not Fair State Fair Pop-Up at The Rustic.

Former Dynamo star Brian Ching opens his massive new East End patio bar, Prince fans can rock out to a cool tribute, plus much more. Here are your best picks for the weekend.

Thursday, October 8

Asia Society Texas Center presents Women’s Leadership Series - Building Black and Asian Solidarity: Women Leading Across Race, History, and Culture

To launch the sixth year of the Bank of America Women’s Leadership Series, Asia Society Texas Center will be setting up this live webcast. This program, moderated by Nightline co-anchor JuJu Chang, will explore the depth of Black and Asian-American experiences in the U.S. and discuss overcoming racial conflict and division between communities. Prairie View A&M University president Ruth Simmons and activist/author Helen Zia will be the guest speakers. 6:30 pm.

R&R Studio presents Dirty Mind '40' | Virtual Showcase

Thursday marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Dirty Mind, Prince's sex-on-the-brain, funk-rock 1980 masterpiece. Houston's own R&R Studio with celebrate with a live virtual showcase, complete with a pre-show, pre-Dirty Mind era, "Partyup" mix from Peter V., two live-music showcases, an interview with special guest/Prince keyboardist Matt "Dr. Fink" Fink and a post-Dirty Mind era mix from Def Jam Blaster. Donations will go to Houston-area artists and Prince-related charities. 7 pm.

Friday, October 9

East End Backyard Opening

Houstonians can look forward to a brand-new, dog-friendly patio bar opening this weekend. Located on a 20,000-square foot lot on 1105 Sampson St., this spot (owned by Houston Dynamo legend Brian Ching) boasts a 16,000-square-foot patio that includes a 3,500-square-foot dog park and a bar that features 1,300 square feet of indoor space. Over at that bar, you can get 25 beers and ciders on tap, along with a full cocktail menu and food from a rotating lineup of food trucks. 3 pm.

Felipe Esparza at Improv Houston

Comedian and Last Comic Standing winner Felipe Esparza appears to be on a mission to win over both American and Latino audiences. Just last month, he dropped not one but two Netflix stand-up specials: Bad Decisions and Malas Decisiones. As you've probably guessed, one has Esparza doing stand-up in English, while the other has him talking en Español. Chances are he'll be going back-and-forth when he performs all this weekend at the Improv. 9:45 pm (7 and 9:30 pm Saturday; 7:30 pm Sunday).

Saturday, October 10

Sawyer Yards Second Saturday

It’s that time of the month, where the artists who have spots in studios all over this area will be open for business — and if the artwork is too pricey for you, at least shout ‘em out on Instagram. The Silos, Winter Street, Silver Street, Sabine Street, Summer Street, and Spring Street will all be open for the afternoon. But don’t forget about the Market at Sawyer Yards over at Art Alley, complete with a — we kid you not — unicorn bike show. Noon.

Horror Punk Swap Meet at Team Romel Studio

This swap meet will be an event for those who are fans of Clive Barker and Stephen King as well as The Cramps and The Damned. Local artists and collectors will be buying, selling and trading books, art, vintage T-shirts, records, art supplies, and more. There will also be booth decorating, costume contests, and an art and studio swag raffle. Wild Will (of Texas Honey Cult) and Sin Apuros 66 will provide the music. 3 pm.

Sunday, October 11

The Blessings Gallery soft opening

Are you the kind of person who likes to take care of their plants while also listening to some fine, groovy music? You’re in luck, because there is a new spot ready to cater to both those needs. This new Montrose establishment will be selling vinyl records and plants. There will be a three-hour soft opening, complete with a design-your-own-bouquet flower bar, complimentary beverages, and a live DJ. Don’t forget to RSVP at the above link to attend. 3 pm.

RBG at the Drive-In at Sawyer Yards

We still can't believe Ruth Bader Ginsburg is gone; the Supreme Court justice was a legendary trailblazer. If you feel like celebrating her legacy this weekend, check out this community screening of the 2018 documentary about her life and times. Each car will receive a Notorious RBG keepsake upon arrival, and all proceeds from this screening will be donated to the ACLU in her honor. 10 pm.