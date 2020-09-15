2 Houston celebrities top Twitter's new report of hottest artists during quarantine

Cooped up at home, Americans developed a healthy social media habit and fell hard for two Houston performers during quarantine measures.

As part of the just released "Twitter From Home" trend report, social media giant Twitter listed "what we’ve been listening to, watching, eating, and doing to stay connected and entertained in quarantine." The report named the top musicians, movies, TV shows, and food from March 1 to September 1, when the majority of Americans dealt with lock down the best way anyone could — by getting on the internet.

In a surprise to almost no one who has been on Twitter for the last decade, Houston's Queen Bey — aka Beyoncé Knowles — came in as the No. 3 most tweeted music artist. The H-town raised, international superstar made waves with her visual album and film, Black is King, coming out in July, trailing only K-pop sensations BTS and self-rumored presidential candidate Kanye West. Her film is the No. 2 most tweeted about movie over the last six months, behind only Black Panther in top spot, no doubt taking top spot after the untimely passing of star Chadwick Boseman.

Another Houstonian made big waves over the summer of 2020 — for better and for worse. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion rocketed to the No. 5 most tweeted about musician spot behind the release of the massive singles, "Savage," and the cultural water cooler track "WAP" with Cardi B, who came in on the list at No. 9. Her trip to the hospital after being shot by rapper Tory Lanez also made big waves on the social media platform, no doubt increasing her profile.

Diversity is the main theme on the list of musicians and movies, with many minority-led projects making the top 10 on both lists. Canadian superstar Drake made the music list at No. 4, followed by K-pop group and RodeoHouston performers NCT at No. 6, hip-hop star Bad Bunny at No. 7, another K-pop act ATEEZ at No. 8, with former boy band star, Harry Styles coming in at No. 10.

For movies, Black Panther and Black is King were joined by the biggest movie of all-time with Avengers: End Game at No. 3; the Robert Pattinson-led caped crusader flick, The Batman, at No. 4; and the Disney+ sensation Hamilton: The Musical at No. 5. Sonic The Hedgehog, the live action version of Mulan, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The King of Staten Island, and Frozen 2 rounded out the list of most tweeted about films.

Representing the small screen, the Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, took the top spot as most tweeted-about TV program. His Airness floated above reality show Big Brother Brasil, the inexplicable 2020 touchstone doc Tiger King, beloved cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants, and sci-fi/fantasy show Avatar: The Last Airbender coming in as the top five shows.

Making bread at home, another pandemic phenomenon, earned the No. 2 spot for most tweeted about food, just behind chicken. And not to be outdone, the use of the virus emoji grew by 1662 percent during lock down orders.

Follow this link to check out all the lists from the "Tweet From Home" initiative.