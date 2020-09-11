Texas' largest crystal lagoon extends popular and splashy festival dates

Since opening in July, the Summer Lagoonfest at Lago Mar in Texas City has made quite the splash. More than 70,000 locals and out-of-towners have lined up to dive in and soak up the sunshine.

The lagoon (3240 Lago Mar Blvd.) was originally planned to close on this Sunday, September 13. But with demand and interest surging, organizers have extended the festival schedule until September 27. The fest typically sells out seven days in advance; organizers recommend purchasing tickets in advance, according to a press release.

Tickets for the extended days are on sale and start at $10 for children under age 13 and $15 for those 13 and older. Advance tickets can be purchased online. Tickets purchased at the on-site box office on the day of entry will be sold at the highest price levels and are subject to change. Hours for the lagoon fest are 10 am to 7 pm Thursdays through Sundays.

Summer Lagoonfest is operating at a below 30 percent capacity to allow for social distancing. Face masks are required for entry in designated areas. Beach and lawn furniture are cleaned and sanitized regularly, as are all restrooms and other high traffic areas, according to Crystal Lagoons, which owns and operates the lagoon.

Besides chilling along the shores of the state’s largest Crystal Lagoons amenity, guests can look forward to water-related activities, including an inflatable obstacle course, kayaking, sailing, electric jetboards, and stand-up paddleboards. Visitors to Summer Lagoonfest can enjoy cocktails, frozen drinks and street eats from a roster of food trucks.

The 12-acre Lago Mar lagoon offers a mile of shoreline and holds 24 million gallons of water. Fun fact: The lagoon’s liner system is large enough to cover the entire Houston Galleria mall or 14 NFL football fields.

The lagoon is the signature feature of a future 100-acre mixed-use entertainment district being built at the entrance to Lago Mar. Future phases of development around the lagoon will include hotels, condos, retail, dining, entertainment, as well as a separate pay-for-access beach club with multiple beaches for the general public, according to a release.