Global superstar DJ and red-hot rappers headline new downtown music festival

A promising spring music and arts fest that was forced to postpone to fall has just revealed its headlining performers.

We Are One Music & Arts Festival has announced their anticipated lineup for their event, which goes down November at Eleanor Tinsley Park (18-3600 Allen Pkwy). Headliners will include stars such as international EDM/house DJ Tiësto, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, among many others.

The two-day festival, which runs Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, promises what it describes as “a place where the community can come together to enjoy multiple musical genres and discover local Houston talent.”

Activations and performances from local groups and artists will be featured as well, including Amber Slaughter, we3r3on3, and Raychel Harvey. The setup will include three stages showcasing a full schedule of performances. Food and drinks will also be available with an array of food trucks and local vendors around the park.

“We wanted to produce a lineup that really resonated with Houstonians,” said Moe Haseeb, WAO president and CEO. “This city is our home, and we’re thrilled to bring this fresh experience to the city so that Houstonians can embrace the creativity, originality and ingenuity these talented artists have to offer.”

For anyone hesitant about attending a large fest, We Are One notes in press materials that organizers are working closely with the City of Houston to prioritize safety for everyone in attendance. Local law enforcement and certified EMTs will be on-site throughout the festival, while all three stages will have a dedicated medical tent.

“The health and safety of our guests is our top priority,” said Haseeb. “We can’t wait to welcome attendees to a safe and joyous environment where they can experience the beauty of art through a variety of cultures and avenues, and genuinely come together as one.”

Meant to shine the spotlight on diverse — especially female — acts, We Are One also has a charitable element. The fest is partnering with nonprofit organizations such as the Multicultural Education and Counseling Through the Arts (MECA), the Montrose Center, and Chris Shepherd’ Southern Smoke Foundation.

Pre-sale tickets are now available for reservation, with vendor, sponsor, and volunteer also available online. For tickets, a full schedule, and more information, visit the official festival site.