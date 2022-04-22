Diverse downtown spring music festival starring Lil' Wayne and Grimes forced to postpone

A promising spring music and arts festival won’t happen until fall, organizers announced. The We Are One Music & Arts Festival, a multi-genre arts/music weekend show slated for May 14 and 15 at Eleanor Tinsley Park near downtown, is now scheduled for November 12 and 13.

The festival’s president moved the date to “ensure the best possible experience for all attendees,” a press release notes.

Festival headliners included Lil’ Wayne (and his $150,000 teeth), Lupe Fiasco, Illenium, Grimes, Japanese Breakfast, CL, Poppy, and Duck Sauce. Scheduled performances included Latino dance folk, live muralists, and a Dollhouse Drag Brunch. Lil' Wayne even posted about the festival on Instagram.

Billed as a “disruptor”celebrating community, diversity, and respect, We Are One aims to differentiate itself from other multi-day music events such as Coachella and Bonnaroo by featuring and showcasing female artists, such as Grimes, CL, Japanese Breakfast, Poppy, Combo Chimbita, Anja Schneider, and more.

“Since male-dominated headliners have become the standard across the music festival industry, We Are One Music & Arts Festival is out to change that and pave the way towards inclusivity,” a show spokesperson tells CultureMap. “The festival actively empowers women and plans to feature just as many female headliners as male.”

Organizers promise that all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Since the postponement may force changes to performers’ schedules, the festival will announce any lineup adjustments. Art activations, local performers, and the Dollhouse Drag Brunch are still on the fall bill.

Those interested in new tickets can email ticketing@waomusicfest.com.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but ultimately we want to put on a memorable event that positively impacts the City of Houston,” said Moe Haseeb, festival president and CEO, in a statement. “We believe postponing gives us ample time to ensure everyone has a fantastic experience in a safe environment, and we can’t wait to welcome attendees to a joyous environment and genuinely come together as one!”