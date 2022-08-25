Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend seems a bit cooler (or are we imagining it?), which means a perfect time to get out to some hot events. Look for some engaging discussions, art events, and an emo take on Hot Girl Summer at The Rustic (seriously).

Some cool music acts hit town, as does a hysterical comedy tour, and speaking of comedy: a gloriously silly British film favorite makes a royal run. A beloved Houston restaurant with a penchant for giving back celebrates a big anniversary, and our beloved Top Chef star hosts a culinary showcase.

See? Pretty cool, right? Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, August 25

Holocaust Museum Houston presents Book Talk: By Any Means Necessary by Henriette Mutegwaraba

Holocaust Museum Houston will host a special presentation by Rwandan genocide survivor Henriette Mutegwaraba, who’ll be reading from her memoir, By Any Means Necessary — Healing and Forgiveness After Genocide. A book for government leaders, peace and human rights activists, young people, and anyone else who has ever felt “different” because of how God created them, By Any Means Necessary follows Henriette on her harrowing journey to escape a violent death, help rebuild a broken people, and ultimately, learn to forgive those who killed everyone she loved. 6 pm.

PDC Works presents Take Root

Dance ensemble PDC Works, in collaboration with UH faculty member Rob Smith, presents a view underneath the forest floor through live music and dance. The program features choreography by PDC Works director Sophia Torres, music by Rob Smith, performances by local musicians and dancers, and a root sculpture by set designer Keith Epperson that will hang above the performance space, the main lobby of the Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design. The audience is encouraged take advantage of this unique venue by walking around the lobby during the performance to experience the program from a variety of vantage points. 6:30 pm (7:30 pm Saturday).

Sad Girl Summer at the Rustic

Forget hot girl summer: Dust off the skinny jeans, slap on the eyeliner, and bring those swooped side bangs, as Sad Girl Summer hits The Rustic. Pop punk band Cartel will headline the free show, as part of their Hello Gone Days tour. The famous restaurant and live music venue is inviting guests to unleash their inner emo selves in an interactive experience with classic music video clips, fun photo ops, best-dressed prizes – and a DJ playing everyone’s favorite emo hits. 8 pm.

Friday, August 26

Clutch City Cluckers Montrose Grand Opening

Clutch City Cluckers will celebrate the grand opening of its fourth H-Town location. On Saturday and Sunday, the first 100 people in line will get free meals, everyone can get 50 percent off the entire menu all day, and guests will have a chance to win a PS5 and iPhone 13 Pro in a raffle. On Sunday, guests can get 50 percent off the entire menu all day and enter a raffle for a PS5 and iPhone 13 Pro. 10 am.

Creative Movement Practices presents Gideon and the Blundersnorp

Gideon is a stableboy who yearns to be a Royal Cavalier. Alanna is a young viscountess who wants to be free. Thrown together by chance, the two must contend with bandits, a treacherous forest, and a giant monster that just wants to eat everyone. This family-friendly musical combines witty characters, pulse-pounding excitement, and a rousing cinematic/medieval-folk score. Underlying the fun is a positive message: aspiration is fueled by personal character, not social class. Through Saturday, September 10. 7 and 9 pm (1:30, 3:30, 7 and 9 pm Saturday; 2 and 4:30 pm Sunday).

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Monty Python and the Holy Grail

King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table embark on a surreal, satirical search for the Holy Grail, encountering many silly obstacles along the way (not to mention, shrubbery). The comedic quest played out in this beyond-insane 1975 comedy has kept audiences around the world laughing for almost 50 years. The original Python sextet of Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin star. Catch it glorious 35mm — the way the troupe intended. 7 pm (5 pm Sunday).

Dallas Burrow at the Continental Club

A Texas-born Americana artist rooted in the tradition of his home state's songwriting heroes, Dallas Burrow built a career on both sides of the Atlantic with his 2019 debut, Southern Wind. His second album, 2021's Dallas Burrow, marks both a symbolic and literal homecoming for the songwriter, who recorded the new material with modern-day legend Bruce Robison in the rural Texas countryside. It's a record about embracing maturity and the responsibilities of family life, sung by Burrow in a voice that bears both the road-worn weariness of a lifelong highwayman and the fierce fire of a man reborn. 9 pm.

The Wheel Workers album release show at White Oak Music Hall

Longtime Texas underground indie collaborative (they've boasted some 15 members) The Wheel Workers are dropping a new album, Harbor. Rather than drop it in their originating town of Austin, the purveyors of catchy indie rock have chosen Heights-area venue White Oak Music Hall for the release party. Opening acts include A Sundae Drive and Houston's Accordion Super Stars. Doors open at 7 pm; headliners The Wheel Workers take the stage at 10 pm.

Saturday, August 27

D’USSE Day Party at Sekai Houston

D’USSÉ Cognac is hosting its fourth VIP day party experience at Sekai Houston. The party (hosted by former 106 & Park host Terrance J) will be providing guests with a day filled with games, live entertainment, specialty cocktails/popsicles, merch, and more. If you’re the type of person who likes to get twisted off some yak, this party has your name all over it. Entry is limited to a 100-person capacity and for guests aged 21 and older. Note: RSVP does not guarantee entry. 3 pm.

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents "In Residence: 15th Edition" tour

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft curatorial fellow Cydney Pickens will host this tour, along with current and former resident artists. The tour will provide an in-depth look at the artists in the exhibition and how their practices were shaped by the Artist Residency Program here at HCCC. The Artist Residency Program has supported artists working in the field of craft for more than two decades by providing artists with resources and studio spaces for a period of three-to-twelve months. 3 pm.

Lucille’s Anniversary Celebration

Chef Chris Williams and the Lucille's team will celebrate 10 years in business with an anniversary bash equipped with food, cocktails, and live entertainment. Lucille’s will celebrate the past decade with a patio party that includes a buffet of classics, alongside a fleet of cocktail specials and live entertainment via a DJ and band. The ticket is $19.13 — all of which will benefit the restaurant’s non-profit organization, Lucille’s 1913 — and includes access to all featured food, live entertainment, and a celebratory champagne toast led by Chef Chris at 8 pm. 6 pm.

Asia Society Texas presents Homegrown Houston: A Tasting Tour With Chefs Evelyn García and Henry Lu

Evelyn García and Henry Lu of KIN HTX have curated a selection of stand-out, innovative chefs who are each presenting a dish that showcases their stories as chefs and, in turn, reflects the diversity and ingenuity of the Houston food scene. In addition to the tasting tour of Houston - featuring Thai food, West African dishes, Filipino-inspired desserts, and more — the evening also features performances and access to the project Artists on Site Series 3. 7 pm.

Sunday, August 28

Frasier Sterling @ LoveShackFancy River Oaks

Sunday is the last day to check out the Frasier Sterling Jewelry pop-up, happening this weekend at LoveShackFancy's River Oaks location. Visitors can shop a selection of Sterling's best-selling custom pieces — from freshwater pearl chains to playful charm hoops and huggies. The celebrity-loved brand (Hailey Bieber is a big fan!) will offer on-site customizations in a floral-filled experience you won't want to miss. Noon.

Beyond the Barrel Dinner Series: Feges BBQ x Treaty Oak

Join Feges BBQ for a family-style five-course dinner paired with cocktails from our friends at Treaty Oak Distilling. The dinner will feature a whiskey tasting with Treaty Oak's chief operating officer Robert Jacob Lerma, and every guest will receive a bottle of Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon to take home. Among some of the dishes: grilled peach & feta panzanella salad with summer herbs; charred seasonal vegetables with chimichurri sauce; and crispy skin hog terrine with roasted fennel, sunchoke, and hogfat cornbread crumble. $130 per person. 5 pm.

The Legendary Tour with Earthquake

Comedian/actor/voice artist Earthquake made his way into the households and hearts of his loyal fanbase in the 90’s at the height of television programming (Def Comedy Jam, ComicView, etc.) for the urban comedian. And, now, he’s coming to H-Town to perform some side-splitting stand-up. He’ll be joined by Donnell Rawlings, best known for his appearances on Chappelle’s Show and The Breakfast Club. Expect both these comics to act a dang fool onstage. 7 pm.