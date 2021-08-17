Stone Temple Pilots and Bush rock like it's 1996 in fall Houston show

Calling all Gen X'ers and geriatric millennials. The time has come to experience the Chemicals Between Us in a Wicked Garden where Everything [is] Zen and Pretty Penny rules the roost.

Two legendary '90s rock bands are coming to the Houston area. Bush and Stone Temple Pilots will play the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sunday, October 3 as part of an 11-city, co-headlining tour.

Each band will play full sets during the outing, which ensures fans will hear hits like "Comedown," "Glycerine," "Vasoline," and "Interstate Love Song" with enough time for a deeper album cut or two — anyone else rooting for "Silvergun Superman" — along with tracks from both bands' 2020 releases, Bush's The Kingdom and Stone Temple Pilot's Perdida.

For grunge fans, neither band hardly needs an introduction. Stone Temple Pilots has sold 70 million albums beginning with their debut, Core, that features songs such as "Sex Type Thing," "Creep," and "Plush." After lead singer Scott Weiland died in 2015, the band recruited Jeff Gutt to replace him.

Bush burst onto the scene with 1994's Sixteen Stone and followed it up with the triple platinum Razorblade Suitcase in 1996. Lead singer Gavin Rosedale will appear alongside actors Bella Thorne and Paris Jackson in Habit, a new movie that opens next week.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 20 beginning at 10 am on both the Stone Temple Pilots and Bush websites. A limited amount of $20 tickets are available, with most seats priced between $29.50 and $89.50. Lawn seating will not be available.