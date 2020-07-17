Space Center Houston lifts off with highly anticipated reopening

This pandemic summer has been marked by closings, but one popular Houston-area entertainment destination is lifting off with a highly anticipated reopening this weekend.

Space Center Houston, the state’s favorite, space-themed amusement attraction, is now open for members and the general public. The galactic destination opens to members July 17 and 18, and to the public on Sunday, July 19.

Masks will be required for all visitors and guests must pre-register online before attending. While hands-on exhibits will be closed (to limit exposure), most permanent exhibits will remain open, and the tram, which shuttles visitors to the spacecraft, is still operating.

New safety protocols include the following, according to the center:

Special hours for vulnerable populations from 9 am to 10 am on Tuesdays.

New timed admission tickets for staggered entry to the museum. All guests, including members, must have a timed admission ticket. While children under three years old receive free admission, they still need a timed admission ticket. Guests can select tickets for every hour from when the center opens until 2 p.m.

A NASA Tram Tour virtual boarding pass will allow guests to choose a boarding time via our free mobile app.

A one-directional flow through the galleries.

Plexiglass shields at ticket counters.

A new touchless entry with self-scan turnstiles.

A new concierge tent of crew members ready to support guest entry.

Increased hand sanitizer stations.

Touchless credit card transactions.

Waived parking fee for a limited time.

“We have come to the realization that this pandemia is going to be with us for many, many months to come,” said William Harris, president and CEO of Space Center Houston, in a statement. “So we have to learn how to go on with our lives in a way that we minimize risks to ourselves and others.”