Home » Entertainment
fourth of july bang

Here are the Fourth of July events popping off in the Houston area

Here are the Fourth of July events popping off in the Houston area

By
Fireworks Houston skyline
Shell Freedom Over Texas is going virtual this year. yuhirao/Getty Images

The pandemic has certainly canceled many popular Independence Day events, including CityCentre’s Independence Day Series, Bellaire’s 4th of July Parade, and even the Pasadena Strawberry Festival

But there are still events going in and around Houston that will be celebrating this most patriotic day. 

It’s the 125th year for Friendswood’s 4th of July Celebration. But they’re switching things up: Instead of a single parade down Friendswood Drive on the Fourth, there will be seven parades happening simultaneously. 10 am.

Shell Freedom Over Texas will still be happening, with virtual performances from Pat Green, Trae tha Truth, Bun B, and the good ol’ Houston Symphony. The show will be broadcast over at ABC13 Houston. 6:30-10 pm.

Sugar Land will also have a virtual celebration — aka Red, White and Boom. This pre-recorded celebration will have local residents, businesses, and city staff all giving community pride, before the big fireworks finale. 8-8:30 pm.

The City of Katy Freedom Celebration requests that people wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of social distancing for its evening of fireworks and live music, which will be happening near Typhoon Texas. 9-9:30 pm.

The Tomball 4th of July Celebration will also pop off, featuring fireworks (visible from any open site around Tomball’s “Four Corners” area) and a special tribute to our nation’s veterans, active duty military, and first responders. 9:30 pm. 

The Woodlands will have a Drive-In Fireworks Display over at Lone Star College-Montgomery. The fireworks extravaganza will be 18 minutes long, so you definitely will be getting a lot of bang for your amusement. 9:30-10 pm.

Read These Next
Freedom over Texas fireworks crowd shot
Brace for park and road closures for Shell Freedom Over Texas
Galveston beach with umbrellas
Galveston closes all public beaches for Fourth of July weekend
El Topo carnitas spread
15 hot Houston restaurants serve up Fourth of July feasts to-go