Here are the Fourth of July events popping off in the Houston area

The pandemic has certainly canceled many popular Independence Day events, including CityCentre’s Independence Day Series, Bellaire’s 4th of July Parade, and even the Pasadena Strawberry Festival.

But there are still events going in and around Houston that will be celebrating this most patriotic day.

It’s the 125th year for Friendswood’s 4th of July Celebration. But they’re switching things up: Instead of a single parade down Friendswood Drive on the Fourth, there will be seven parades happening simultaneously. 10 am.

Shell Freedom Over Texas will still be happening, with virtual performances from Pat Green, Trae tha Truth, Bun B, and the good ol’ Houston Symphony. The show will be broadcast over at ABC13 Houston. 6:30-10 pm.

Sugar Land will also have a virtual celebration — aka Red, White and Boom. This pre-recorded celebration will have local residents, businesses, and city staff all giving community pride, before the big fireworks finale. 8-8:30 pm.

The City of Katy Freedom Celebration requests that people wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of social distancing for its evening of fireworks and live music, which will be happening near Typhoon Texas. 9-9:30 pm.

The Tomball 4th of July Celebration will also pop off, featuring fireworks (visible from any open site around Tomball’s “Four Corners” area) and a special tribute to our nation’s veterans, active duty military, and first responders. 9:30 pm.

The Woodlands will have a Drive-In Fireworks Display over at Lone Star College-Montgomery. The fireworks extravaganza will be 18 minutes long, so you definitely will be getting a lot of bang for your amusement. 9:30-10 pm.