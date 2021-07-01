10 red-hot events to celebrate Fourth of July in Houston

America celebrates its 245th birthday this Sunday, July 4. Yes. Independence Day is upon us, which means it is our duty to round up all the events happening where you can get both socially lubricated and patriotic on this beloved holiday. Stay safe as you salute this fine nation.

Kemah Boardwalk will kick off the summer with a Fourth of July celebration featuring an Uncle Sam stilt walker, rides, live music, bites, and the Star Spangled Sky Fireworks show. Guests can also experience the best view of the fireworks show right from the water, on the Fourth of July FantaSea Cruise. 10 am.

The Woodlands will celebrate Independence Day with a number of weekend events, including the Red, Hot & Pool and the Red, Hot and Blue Festival on Sunday. The celebration will culminate with an 18-minute fireworks show at approximately 9:30 pm with four launch locations. 11 am.

Over at PlazAmericas (formerly the Sharpstown Center), the Sharpstown Civic Association will present Liberty Festival, featuring a kids' zone, food and fireworks. Due to projected rain, the association had to cut the day full of bands out of the festivities. 4 pm.

The Valley Ranch 4th Fest (based in New Caney) is a day full of family fun, featuring live music by Eli Young Band, Wade Bowen, and Heather Rayleen. They also have more than 20 food trucks and vendors, a classic car show, a Kid Zone, and more, ending with a spectacular fireworks show. 4 pm.

LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch will have their annual, July 4th celebration, presented by Texas Children's Hospital — West Campus. This festive evening will include live music, an interactive kids zone, and fireworks show. Several restaurants will have booths selling food and drinks. 5 pm.

In Sugar Land, the Club at New Territory and the Sports Complex will have a Fourth of July fest with inflatables games, bouncy houses, food trucks, and a live band. The party will end at 9 pm with a 20-minute fireworks show.

CityCentre will present their annual, Independence Day fireworks spectacular, which will showcase a fun-filled evening of food, fireworks and freedom. A 15-minute fireworks display will illuminate the sky at the end of the night. 7 pm.

The city of Galveston will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, sponsored by the Marine Corps League, beginning on Seawall Blvd at 59th Street, proceeding east to 27th Street, with fireworks to follow at 37th and Seawall. 7 pm.

Also in Sugar Land, Red, White and Boom will serve up colorful pyrotechnics, as well as entertainment and activities like photo opportunities, vendor booths, and a main stage area featuring a variety of talent. The event will conclude with a fireworks display at approximately 9 pm. 7 pm.

Lastly, folks from all over will gather for Houston’s signature patriotic celebration, Shell Freedom Over Texas. The bash returns with a salute to America’s Frontline Heroes. Even though the annual day-long festival is on hold for one more season, Houstonians can enjoy the city’s cherished tradition of music and patriotic moments via live broadcast. 7 pm.