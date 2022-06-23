Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend sees hot temps and red-hot fun. Look for choice theater, a restaurant grand opening, beer olympics, and a bar party. Also look for events celebrating our African American community and Pride — specifically a pool party. And one party celebrates the year — half of it, anyway.

Dive in; here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, June 23

Shabach Enterprise presents Fade To Black Play Festival

The Fade To Black Play Festival, Houston's first and only, three-day short-play festival to celebrate African-American playwrights, has been around for nearly a decade. Each year they perform 10 platys, 10 minutes each, written by the nation's finest, African-American playwrights, including scribes from right here in Houston. And even though COVID prevented them from doing the fest for a couple years, they are back with a vengeance this weekend. 7 pm.

The Warwick celebrates its grand opening this weekend. Look for drink specials, private tastings, a photobooth, DJ, summer swag, and much more. The event is open to the public and individual reservations can be made here . Also happening at The Warwick is a brand new happy hour, everyday from 4-6 pm, with half priced bottled wines. Guests can enjoy discounted wines anywhere in the restaurant, or choose from the bar bites menu if they prefer bar seating. 8 pm.

Two Schmucks at Two Headed Dog

Two Schmucks, the acclaimed Barcelona cocktail bar that recently placed No. 11 on the 2021 World’s 50 Best Bar List, is returning to the states this summer. The Schmucks US Tour 2022 will take the bar across five states with events at some of the country’s most renowned bars, showcasing its signature “Five Star Dive Bar” concept. The team will be offering up cocktails with such names as Ice Cream for Astronauts, Disco Infante and, of course, Schmuck 2020. 9 pm.

Friday, June 24

Proud + Present Yoga + Vendor Market

GreenStreet will be opening up its lawn for this Pride Month-celebrating event. Things will kick off with a 45-minute, outdoor yoga class on the lawn, hosted by LifeTime Fitness and featuring a live DJ. Following yoga, guests can sip on refreshments while shopping from over 10 vendors surrounding the lawn. Afterwards, guests can grab dinner at one of GreenStreet’s delicious restaurants. Guests can register here. 6 pm.

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company presents Women Rock!

Mildred’s Umbrella is teaming up with Rudyard’s British Pub for this fundraiser, benefiting the theater company’s 2022-23 season. The benefit concert will feature local female-fronted bands, comedians, burlesque acts, solo artists, a silent auction, and food and drink for purchase from Rudyard’s menu. The party will be prom-themed, so guests can dress up fancy. The "King and Queen of the Prom" will be crowned later in the evening. 7 pm.

Marlon Wayans: Microphone Fiend Tour

Fans of the Wayans family will be spoiled rotten on this evening, as not one, but two of the bros will be doing stand-up in the city. Damon Wayans will be in the middle of a four-night stint over at the Improv. But little brother Marlon will be downtown, making a stop on his Microphone Fiend Tour. If you wanna check out both shows, see Marlon first. Then, speed over to Damon's second show at 9:45 pm. 7:30 pm.

The Alta Arts presents Massacre: Sing to Your Children

It will be a wild, bloody, political-poetical ride when The Alta Arts presents this play by Oscar-nominated, Puerto Rican-born American playwright José Rivera. It follows eight “average” previously non-violent folks, in the small town of Granville, who have just committed a gruesome act. Although the playwright’s Latin-American power themes are evident, the complex dynamics of perception and fear will be frighteningly familiar to any audience. Through Sunday, July 3. 8 pm.

Saturday, June 25

Heidi Vaughan Fine Art presents Objects from Sanders, Canfield, and Other Private Collections Benefitting the Houston Arts Foundation

At this secondary market art exhibition and sale, works that are presented will be from some of the most noteworthy private collections in Houston, including those of Don Sanders, William and Ginny Camfield, Jereann Chaney, Lester Marks, Dr. Alton and Emily Steiner, Bryn Larsen, and other important local collections. Available artworks will rotate throughout the summer. As works are sold, new art objects will be brought in. Through Saturday, August 20. 11 am.

Revelry on Richmond Summer Beer Olympics

The popular bar is hosting its annual Summer Beer Olympics. Grab a team of four of your family, friends or fellow coworkers to compete against each other and prove who’s best. There will be fun games such as giant beer pong, cornhole, b-ball shootout, flip cup and a water obstacle course. To enter it’s $20 per team. The first place winner will receive $400 in cash and a trophy, second place $100 dollars in cash and third place a $100 gift card. 1 pm.

Half-y New Year at the Rustic

The Rustic is inviting folks to come raise a glass and celebrate making it halfway through the year. The restaurant/live entertainment venue is putting a spin on the traditional New Year celebration by throwing a Reverse Happy Hour party, filled with fan-favorite, hand-crafted food and cocktail specials. Although it may only be the half-year mark, guests can prepare for a full night of live music that will lead up to a celebratory balloon drop and a champagne toast at midnight. 9 pm.

14 Pews presents In the Mood for Love

At once delicately mannered and visually extravagant, Wong Kar Wai’s 2000 love story, starring the powerhouse duo of Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung Chiu Wai, is a masterful evocation of romantic longing and fleeting moments. With its aching soundtrack and exquisitely abstract cinematography by Christopher Doyle and Mark Lee Ping Bing, this film has been a major stylistic influence on the past two decades of cinema, and is a milestone in Wong’s redoubtable career. 7 pm.

Sunday, June 26

Pride Pool Party at Space Cowboy

If you would like to celebrate Pride Month — but need to be in a cool, preferably wet environment while you're doing it — Space Cowboy is partnering with VeganChill for this special pool party. Billed as “the biggest vegan adult festival in Texas,” the event will feature vegan cuisine by chef Adriana Maldonado, cocktails by bar manager Sam Ruiz, local vendors, DJs and other entertainment. Admission is free, and attendees are asked to RSVP here. 2 pm.

Discovery Green presents The Fairytale Project

This project is a historically inspired tale for children of a modern-day, African-American family reconnecting with their East Texas roots through peculiar encounters with the past. With choreography rooted in a fusion of modern/contemporary dance, jazz, musical theater, and dance styles inspired by the African Diaspora, the plot follows the journey of a family with ancestral roots in Shankleville, Texas, wherein newly emancipated African-Americans began their independent towns. 5 pm.

Ferragamo Wine Dinner at Doris Metropolitan

Italian design house Ferragamo is collaborating with Doris Metropolitan for an exclusive night with the Ferragamo family winery, Il Borro. The Tuscan winery and farm runs as a carbon-neutral outpost for organic farming. Dinner will be $325+ a person. Salvatore Ferragamo, the grandson of the company’s founder, will be in attendance, mingling with guests and signing bottles of Il Borro. Dinner is at 7. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant. 6:30 pm.

Pale Waves and 5 Seconds of Summer at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Rising indie stars and one of the hottest bands out of the UK Pale Waves will be opening for 5 Seconds of Summer’s North American tour amidst releasing new music ahead of their August album at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The pop-punk band has made a name by inspiring inclusivity and self-discovery and creating an accepting place for their passionate fans looking to find a community. 7 pm.