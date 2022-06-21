Legendary Houston rock icons ZZ Top come home for superpowered new show

Texas classic rock fans: time to don those cheap sunglasses and practice those air guitar skills. Three titans of rock royalty are set to grace the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on September 25. Legendary Lone Star State shredders ZZ Top are bringing their upcoming Raw Whisky Tour to their hometown, with superpower special guests Jeff Beck and Ann Wilson.

Tickets for the event go on sale at noon Friday, June 24 at LiveNation.com. Aside from Houston, the legendary blues rock trio will visit the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Del Valle, Texas (near Austin) on September 23 and Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on September 24.

Fans can expect a setlist chock full of hits that span the band’s more than 50-year career, from radio staples such as “La Grange” (a showcase of leader Billy Gibbons’ irresistible Texas blues guitar riff) and “Gimme All Your Lovin’” with its singalong chorus, to MTV favorites such as “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs.”

The trio has transcended music and become pop culture figures by not just producing catchy hooks and hits, but also creating memorable visuals like red-hot hotrods, an iconic logo (the keychain was a must-own in the ’80s), spinning guitars, and those trademark beards.

Musically, founding members Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard took their Dallas-to-Houston blues rock roots crafted by endless gigs and created a signature sound that put Texas on the rock map forever and eventually vaulted the three into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Hill passed away in 2021 at the age of 72; one of the band’s most memorable last gigs was a 2017 appearance at RodeoHouston. Fans have since embraced his replacement, Elwood Francis, who spent 30 years as a guitar tech and has even grown a ZZ-worthy beard of his own since the pandemic.

Boasting no shortage of hits himself, Beck brings a catalog of guitar-laden hits to bear. Wilson, meanwhile, is considered one of rock’s grand dames as a founding member of acclaimed duo Heart, the band she started with her sister, Nancy.