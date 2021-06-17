It's not just the weather that's hot this summer — CityCentre has a whole lineup of concerts, meal deals, and more this June and into early July.

Father’s Day

Treat Dad to some early delicious eats on Sunday, June 20, at Texas de Brazil, which opens at 11 am and serves its regular dinner menu and pricing all day long. See all the tasty details here.

This weekend only, treat Dad to a special meal at Grimaldi’s Pizzeria. This celebration meal includes an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, large Caesar or house salad, and a bottle of Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon with your choice of custom label. Choose from Happy Father’s Day June 20, 2021 or Dad, I love you more than pizza, and that’s saying a lot!.

Yi Peng has Father’s Day covered. From June 18-20, enjoy a featured pre-fixe surf-n-turf menu that includes baked crab meat-crusted lobster tail with a grilled massaman loin lamb chop or grilled medallions of beef tenderloin, plus a whiskey tasting flight. Everything is included for only $85 per person.

Summer offerings at CityCentre

The newly opened Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is the talk of the town — and obviously, you have to get a scoop (or several) for yourself.

During June, Botox is only $10 per unit at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. Coolsculpting is also 25 percent off and all fillers are $100 off, plus the microneedling facial is only $299 (or only $799 for a package of three treatments).

Help strengthen America’s military service members this year with The Moran. In Houston, the USO provides programs and services to more than 250,000 military members and their families per year. Book with this package, and for every night of your stay, The Moran will donate $50 to USO Houston. As a thank you for the generosity and support, a USO Houston swag bag will be waiting for you upon your arrival.

Every Monday through Friday at Yi Peng Thai Dining, enjoy a power lunch from 11 am-3 pm. Choose any entree and receive a complimentary salad, soft drink, and chef treat. Also during the week, enjoy a hand-selected wine tasting flight and elite flight all day long. Dine in on Thursdays and enjoy live music with May Junsuwon from 5:30-9 pm.

As everyone begins to emerge from quarantine, social gatherings are top of mind. The Red Oak Ballroom at the Norris Centers is the perfect place to host your next social event. Wedding receptions, birthday dinners, anniversary parties, baby showers, and holiday parties are just a few of the events they've handled, in rooms that perfectly fit all guest list sizes. In-house catering — from fancy to family favorites — and bar services — fully hosted, cash, or combination — are available.

Mark your calendar

CityCentre is celebrating America’s independence with a bang by hosting a live concert on July 4 featuring Hybrid 7. It all starts at 7 pm, ending with a 15-minute fireworks show at 9:30 pm. The event is free to attend, with $10 parking beginning at 4 pm (this is when you might want to rideshare).

On Thursday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 28, the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be onsite with its mobile donation center from 9 am-1:30 pm.

Join Life Time Athletic for a relaxing hour of free yoga in the plaza on Monday, June 21, at 5:30 pm. This class is open to members and non-members.

Enjoy live music in the plaza every Friday and Saturday from 7-10 pm, and Sunday from 5-8 pm, featuring everything from smooth jazz to classic rock to Caribbean steel drums to country.

Don't miss a thing

Stay up to date with all the happenings by subscribing to the CityCentre newsletter. Receive an email once a month featuring events in the plaza, special promotions, new openings, and more.