Nationally acclaimed ice cream shop now serving scoops in CityCentre

A second location of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has opened in Houston. The nationally renowned scoop shop quietly made its debut at CityCentre last week (801 Town and Country Blvd., Building A, Suite 130).

Located next to Sweet near the development's green space, the 899-square-foot shop features approximately two dozen flavors such as Brown Butter Almond Brittle, dairy-free Dark Chocolate Truffle, and two recently-introduced, cake-inspired flavors: Buttercream Birthday Cake and the limited edition Wedding Cake. The CityCentre locations joins an ice cream shop in The Heights that opened in 2019.

Patrons may purchase their ice cream as one full scoop, two half scoops, a trio with three half scoops, or a flight of 10 half scoops. Notably, the shop does not offer sundaes, milkshakes, or other ice cream-based treats; it's all scoops all the time.

The store also sells pints to go in a wider variety than what one would encounter in a grocery store, along with swag such as t-shirts and founder Jeni Britton Bauer's James Beard Award-winning cookbook, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams at Home.

Jeni's touts its status as a Certified B Corporation that's focused on making positive contributions to society and the environment. The company's "Fellowship Model" features partnerships with family-run dairies and farmers who grow the berries used in its pints.