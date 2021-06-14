Rock god Eric Clapton strums up Houston performance this fall

Just where Eric Clapton ranks on the list of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest guitarists may be debatable, but his status as a rock god is undeniable.

The man who played on The Beatles’ “While my Guitar Gently Weeps” cut his teeth in bands Yardbirds and Cream, before skyrocketing to fame as a solo rock and blues icon.

A quick look at his top-streamed singles illustrates his reach and legacy.

“Cocaine”: 288 million (Required listening.)

“Wonderful Tonight”: 248 million (The consummate couple’s slow dance jam.)

“Tears in Heaven”: 203 million (A tearjerker.)

“Layla”: 196 million (That guitar riff!)

“Change the World”: 104 million (Gotta love Babyface’s backing vocals.)

Fans will have a chance to catch these gems live when Clapton hits Houston on a just-announced tour. He and an A-list group of touring musicians will head to Toyota Center on September 17. Tickets go on sale at 11 am Friday, June 18 at ToyotaCenter.com.

A little about the band: Members include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd, and Chris Stainton. Sharon White and Katie Kissoon will handle backing vocals, while Jimmie Vaughan will be a special guest.

Clapton kicks off the Texas leg of his national tour in Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on September 13, followed by an Austin stop at Frank Erwin Center on September 15.

Eric Sandler contributed to this article.