The Mandalorian cast rockets into Houston's answer to Comic-Con

Calling all fans of The Mandalorian. Four stars of the astronomically popular Disney+ series will land at Houston’s answer to Comic-Con this summer.

Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, and Katee Sackhoff will join Comicpalooza on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, organizers announced. (Sadly, no hope for a Pedro Pascal sighting — or a little green toddler.)

The quartet represents some of the most memorable characters in streaming series that skyrocketed to fame, thanks to superb writing, a catchy theme, and a lovable Baby Yoda (we now know him as Grogu).

Aside from the cast visit, passionate fans of the Star Wars universe can also look forward to Star Wars-themed special attractions and exhibitors, including 501st Legion, Ultra Sabers, and Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston, a release notes.

This year, per a release, 501st Legion’s booth has expanded and will feature 5 parts: 501st, Rebel Legion, Houston Droid Builders, Mandalorian Mercs, and Saber Guild. Meanwhile, Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston will offer up an epic Saber Walk. Ultra Sabers will allow fans to customize their own lightsabers in any color.

Now, about The Mandalorian cast:

Carl Weathers

The former NFL player turned actor portrays Greef Karga in The Mandalorian. Longtime fans know that in 1976, former NFL star Weathers launched his career in the role of Apollo Creed from the blockbuster Rocky films. He has since gone on to star in the Toy Story franchise, Happy Gilmore, Predator, and more.

Giancarlo Esposito

Esposito, a widely respected, veteran actor, plays sinister villain Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. The four-time Emmy award nominee best known for his chilling performance as Gus Fring in the AMC’s Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Movie fans will also recognize him from stints in The Maze Runner series, The Jungle Book, Once Upon a Time, and The Boys, among myriad others.

Ming-Na Wen

Wen rose to prominence playing Dr. Jing-Mei “Deb” Chen in the iconic TV medical drama series ER. She then won hearts playing Fa Mulan in the animated musical action film Mulan, as well as its sequel. She plays Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian.

Katee Sackhoff

Sci-fans adored Sackhoff in her role as Lieutenant Kara “Starbuck” Thrace in the SyFy Channel series, Battlestar Galactica, for which she earned a Saturn Award. She has also appeared in The Flash, Longmire, Riddick, Bionic Woman, and Halloween: Resurrection. Sackhoff plays Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian.

Want to blast into this action? This is the way.