6 best movies, podcasts, and TV shows to stream in Houston this weekend

While there are plenty of reasons to venture out this weekend — including a new drive-in movie series — some of us still loving staying at home to Netflix and, well, you know. If you're staying inside this weekend, here is another one of our streaming rundowns.

Look for great new Spike Lee joint, a Saturday Night Live star's cinematic debut, and some edgy family TV fun.

Movies

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

The latest movie from iconic filmmaker Spike Lee is, once again, another raw and thought-provoking one. Four Vietnam War vets (Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock, Jr., and Norm Lewis) travel back to the land to track down the trunk full of gold they found and buried with their late squad leader (Chadwick Boseman). But since this is a Spike Lee joint, expect this film to comment on so much more. (Streaming on Friday)

The King of Staten Island (Universal)

Writer/director Judd Apatow (Knocked Up, Trainwreck) once again gives a comedian a chance to shine in his very own movie. This time around, it’s Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who stars in this semi-autobiographical story of a Staten Island ne’er-do-well who finds he has to get his life together once his widowed mother (Marisa Tomei) starts dating another guy (Bill Burr). (Available for rent on Friday)

Podcasts

Double Threat (Forever Dog)

Tom Scharpling, the eternally cranky host of the long-running podcast The Best Show, has unfortunately put that show on hold for the moment. Thankfully, he’s got this new podcast going, where he has joined forces with longtime guest Julie Klausner (who has a long-running podcast of her own, called How Was Your Week?). Each week, the pair just go off on what’s been going on in the world — specifically, the worst of what’s going in the world.

Werewolf Ambulance (self-distributed)

There are so many horror-movie podcasts out there, with hosts ready to give their takes on what’s scary and what’s not. But this one caught our attention mostly because while hosts Allen and Katie will give their thoughts on such classics as The Evil Dead and Poltergeist, they’ve been also known to take weird turns and review movies like You’ve Got Mail, Bring It On and Weekend at Bernie’s. Yeah, it’s definitely our kind of horror podcast.

Television

Crossing Swords (Hulu)

A couple of Robot Chicken producers are behind this deliriously twisted, stop-motion-animated, medieval spoof. Nicholas Hoult voices a peasant who becomes a squire at a royal castle and soon discovers just how messed up this kingdom can be. Luke Evans, Adam Pally and Tony Hale are some of the other voices on this show, which can best be described as Game of Thrones— but if it was on that stuff. (Premiering on Friday)

F is for Family (Netflix)

While you can see comedian Bill Burr in The King of Staten Island this weekend, you can also hear him in the fourth season of this foul-mouthed, animated sitcom he co-created. He once again assumes the role of Frank Murphy, the continually frustrated patriarch of a heavily-dysfunctional, suburban family, circa the 1970s. He’s even more frustrated now that his wife (Laura Dern) has another bun in the oven. (Premiering on Friday)