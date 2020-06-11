Beloved Houston arts organization rolls out new drive-in movie event

For film buffs looking to get out of the house, drive-in movies are a fun alternative to a dark living or media room. There’s the chance to get out and enjoy the outdoors, all while enjoying crisp air conditioning as Houston temperatures run from “hot” to “scorching.” Plus, drive-ins allow for safe, social-distanced fun in this time of COVID-19.



Now, a beloved arts group is revving its own auto-cinematic offering. The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art has launched drive-in events at their World Headquarters, its 5-acre piece of property located just south of downtown at 2334 Gulf Terminal Dr. — directly adjacent to the Orange Show and Smither Park.



For its inaugural weekend, which starts Thursday, June 11, the Orange Show drive-in will showcase four classic films projected onto a large screen and with sound transmitted via FM radio. Guests may bring their own food and sips; Pico's Restaurant will serve to-go items including popcorn, quesadillas, hot dogs, chips and guacamole, cookies, candy, aguas frescas, and more.



Tickets are $30 per vehicle and are available online only and must be purchased before the screening.



Portable restrooms and sanitation stations will be set up throughout the venue, and guests are encouraged to wear face masks or coverings and practice social distancing when leaving their vehicles, per a release.



Art fans, take note: Nab tickets to The Orange Show for an additional $15 ticket per vehicle. Tours will take place prior to the 8 pm screenings, at 7 pm, 7:20 pm, and 7:40 pm.



Here is the lineup of films screening this weekend:



Thursday, June 11 - Labyrinth

8 pm (doors 6:30 pm)



Friday, June 12 - The Princess Bride

8pm (doors 6:30 pm)



Saturday, June 13 - Robin Hood: Men in Tights

8pm (doors 6:30 pm)



Saturday, June 13 - The Big Lebowski

11pm (doors 10:30 pm)