2 Houston hotels chill out with new rooftop yoga and wine sessions

Given the current state of the world, we could be forgiven for needing a little stress relief and relaxation. Perfect timing, then, for two Houston hotels to offer a chance to stretch with yoga classes — with wine glasses — this weekend.

First up is the Vino Vinyasa Yoga class at the Hilton Americas-Houston on the Skyline Terrace that runs from 11 am to 12:30 pm on Saturday, June 11. Participants will work their best vinyasa-based yoga poses and positions, while enjoying sweeping, downtown skyline views with a glass of wine.

For added chill, opt for a free-CBD add-on to any spa service at the hotel's Skyline Spa. The classes are $30 and include a take-home gift; register here.

On Sunday, the Blossom Hotel Houston, which was just named one the hottest in the U.S., will host its first Yoga & Bubbles event in partnership with Tasc Performance and TruFusion Houston from 10 am to noon. Attendees will be invited to join a 45-minute yoga session while overlooking the city landscape on the hotel’s rooftop.

After the class, guests can shop the Tasc Performance popup shop while enjoying a glass of bubbly and gourmet bites. Visitors must bring their own mats; free self-parking self-parking will be provided. Tickets are $35.