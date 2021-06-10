Here are the top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend

Saturday is National Rosé Day, which means that you gotta get your sip on somewhere in town. May we suggest B&B Butchers Restaurant, which will be hosting a festive, “Rosé All Day” brunch to unveil five new rosés that will be on the menu all summer long.

Kendra Scott & Market Street will also be hosting an afternoon of rosé tastings, Instagram-worthy photo ops, kid-friendly activities, live music and more.

Plenty of more activities are vying for your attention. Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, June 10

Kin Dee One-Year Anniversary Party

Heights-based, Thai cuisine hotspot Kin Dee, which amazingly opened its doors during the pandemic, will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a good ol' party. Festivities will include an overdue ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially commemorate the restaurant’s opening, samplings of the restaurant's delicious dishes and cocktails, live entertainment such as traditional Thai dance performances & Muay Thai matches and live music from a Thai Classical Symphony. 6 pm.

The Proper Art Social Hosted by Phill Wade

It appears that musician/comedian/actor Phill Wade has been doing a weekly, social gathering over at House of Blues's Foundation Room, and he's been inviting local performers to come in and entertain the swanky crowd. This week's musical guests are hip-hop/soul trio The Hue, with DJ Donnie Houston providing grooves throughout the evening. The no-cover show is 21 and up and the Foundation Room lounge menu is available until 11 pm. 8 pm.

Friday, June 11

University of St. Thomas presents Two Saints and a Taco Tasting

This friendly, taco-tasting competition (celebrating its 10th anniversary) will have taco entries from a number of well-known, Houston restaurants, an online auction and entertainment. The main attraction of the event is a friendly, yet competitive, taco-tasting contest between local restaurants, which will support the University of St. Thomas by donating, preparing and serving a strategically selected, signature taco while vying for the coveted Judges’ Choice and People's Choice trophies. 6:30 pm.

The Secret Group presents Tin Foil Comedy Live with Sam Tripoli & Eddie Bravo

Sam Tripoli, host of the popular, conspiracy-themed podcast Tin Foil Hat, is bringing his provocative worldview to the stage in a special night of stand-up comedy and far-out theories. Joined for this two-night, limited engagement by fellow status quo provocateur and Joe Rogan Experience regular Eddie Bravo, Tripoli will turn conventional thinking and historically accepted accounts on its collective ear. 7 and 9 pm.

The Downtown District presents Movies at Market Square Park

Market Square Park kicks off its free, outdoor movie series with a screening of the 1953 film Roman Holiday, featuring Audrey Hepburn as a touring, European princess who takes off for a night in Rome and meets an American reporter (Gregory Peck). Lawn chairs and blankets are highly recommended. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome. Outside alcohol is not allowed to be brought into the park, but beer and wine are sold at Niko Niko's. 8:30 pm.

Saturday, June 12

Lost Restaurants of Galveston's African American Community Book Signing and Release

From Gus Allen’s business savvy to Eliza Gipson’s oxtail artistry, Galveston Historical Foundation’s African American Heritage Committee has gathered together the stories and recipes that preserve this culinary history in a new book, for the enjoyment and enrichment of generations -- and kitchens -- to come. Join the authors for this book signing, which will take place at the 1892 Bishop's Palace. 10 am.

East End Backyard First Annual Pride Gala

Brian Ching's East End Backyard will host this inaugural gala, which will be a drag show complete with lip-syncing and dancing from such divas as Shy Ann, Amanda Ann Houston, Angela Mercy, Ashleey Houston, and Marcia Mink. The event will benefit PWA Holiday Charities, which assists people living with HIV/AIDS. East End will feature a special beer on tap, Great Heights Brewing's “Haze not Hate," with $1 from every pint sold benefiting PWA. 8 pm.

The 8th Wonder Follies at 8th Wonder Distillery

Valentina J’Adore and 8th Wonder Distillery are hosting a night of boozy burlesque and sexy, sparkly fun. This 21-and-up show promises a thrilling evening of intimate, elegant performances and rowdy fun, featuring classic acts from Houston’s best burlesque artists. Hosts will guide you through the show with humor and wit. Attendees should prepare to be delighted by feather fans, old Hollywood glamour and delicious cocktails. 10 pm.

Sunday, June 13

Flea at Silver Street: Summer Flea 2021

On Saturday and Sunday, this Silver Street Studios-based flea market will feature local artists, designers and craftsmen. Summer Flea is a curated market of one-of-a-kind collectibles, jewelry, vintage, art, mid-century modern furniture, original designs and more artisan products. There will also be a full bar and food trucks on hand. General admission is $5. Kids 12 and under can get in free. Pets are welcome, but they must be well-behaved and put on a leash. 10 am.

Houston Best Friends Day Adoption Event

Best Friends Animal Society will be taking over a retail space at MKT Heights retail center (suite 100) and joining them for their Good Clean Fun Sunday Funday event, where they will have vendors and activities celebrating all things wellness. There will be adoptable cats and dogs on site, as well as adoptable dogs and cats from Fort Bend County Animal Services and City of Baytown Animal Services. Noon.