Discovery Green reopens splashy water feature for kids in time for summer

More local vaccinations plus an imminent summer break means more locals are in search of warm-weather fun. With that in mind, a beloved local destination is letting young Houstonians dive into its popular attraction.

Discovery Green’s Gateway Fountain is now open after being closed for some 15 months due to COVID-19 precautions. Understandably, parents might be concerned about hygiene. To that end, theDiscovery Green Conservancy replaced the Ultraviolet sanitizer equipment and the chemical control system, while the fountain was closed.

This improved equipment was made possible by a $146,000 CARES Act grant, per a press release.

Visitors can expect lively jets that create a water park effect atop a gently sloping granite surface, with 14-foot high arcing jets, per a release. Discovery Green issued the following guidelines:

No running

No dogs

No balls or other toys

No towels on trees

No food, drinks or smoking

Adults must be accompanied by a child age 14 or under

Access for adults may be restricted for safety

Do not sit on or near fountain jets

Exit fountain if directed by park personnel

No fighting or reckless behavior

More data to offer some relief for safety concerns: According to the CDC there are no scientific reports of the virus that causes COVID-19 spreading through water in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds.

In accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated visitors are not required to wear a mask while at the park, per a release. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a mask if entering any park building and are strongly encouraged to wear a mask while in a crowded setting.

“The Gateway Fountain is truly the heart of Discovery Green and Houston,” said Discovery Green Conservancy president Barry Mandel, in a statement.

“We are thrilled that kids can cool off after a hard day of playing on the newly redesigned John P McGovern park once again.”