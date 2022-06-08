Show your pride with these 12 vibrant Houston events, from parades to parties

June means Pride is in full swing, meaning month-long celebrations, parties, activities, and more. Look for music, fashion shows, hot parties, art exhibits, an annual run, the annual parade, and even a hangover "cure" for the day after the city's official celebration (often much-needed).

Here's a quick roundup of some fierce and fab events to celebrate with pride.

Wednesday, June 15

The Moody Center for the Arts will have a special performance from the Pride Chorus Houston, bookended by happy hour tunes from DJ GNDRBNDR. From Elton John to Lady Gaga, the Pride Chorus Houston's song selections will highlight queer artists and Pride anthems old and new. 5 pm.

Thursday, June 16

Walking Stick Brewing Company, known as "a Texas brewery with Rocky Mountain roots," will be throwing a Pride night in their establishment. There will be a vendor market, music from DJ Raqqcity, food from Fusion Confusion Food Truck, a photo booth with props and — we love this— free Mom hugs. 6 pm.

AvantGarden will host the official Grand Marshal reception for the Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration Festival and Parade. Each year, the Grand Marshals perform ceremonial duties, lead the parade and serve as Pride ambassadors year-round, advancing the causes they hold dear. 7 pm.

Saturday, June 18

Houston Eagle will be having its annual Pride Bike Ride Bike Parade. Come and support the LGBTQ community by going on a social bike ride around the Montrose neighborhood. All methods of non-motorized vehicles are welcome to join. We're talking bikes, roller blades, skates, skate boards, etc. 2 pm.

Hardy & Nance Studios will have a Pride Art Show, featuring artists who created pieces of art as a positive form of expression against discrimination & violence. The pieces will also promote dignity and equality within the community, and celebrate social change through art. 5 pm.

Thursday, June 23

RISE Rooftop will host the annual Rock the Runway 2022 fashion show. Some of the hottest models in Houston will be walking the catwalk in this summer’s latest styles in casual wear, ladies' evening wear, and more. 6 pm.

Friday, June 24

GreenStreet will have a Pride Market, supporting local LGBTQ artists and vendors. Come out, support the Houston LGBTQ community, and even enjoy a yoga session on the green. 5 pm.

Discovery Green will present Rainbow on the Green, its annual, citywide LGBTQ celebration with electrifying entertainment. This year, the event will honor the courageous families who have spoken out against legislation meant to deny medical treatment to transgender children. 7 pm.

Saturday, June 25

The Pride Run will be going down for all the fitness-friendly folk. Houston's inclusive synchronized 5k/10k walk and run is dedicated to bringing people together, having fun, being active, and supporting the diverse community. 7 am.

The 44th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration will take place downtown at Houston City Hall. This is Houston's premiere event of the Pride season, featuring outdoor concerts, various entertainment, DJs, and a Family Fun Zone, as well as exhibition and vendor booths. Noon.

Star Sailor HTX will have a day-long Pride extravaganza, benefitting the Montrose Center. Snag Records, Team Jemini, TX Brew Hopper, Backseat Love and Constellation Coffee will be some of the vendors on hand. Mermaid Mystik Leah will also be around to sink in the dunk tank. Noon.

Sunday, June 26

Buddy's Houston will have a Pride Survivor Party, a hangover cure for the previous day's Pride Celebration. DJ Easton will be spinning the music, while drink specials will be served. 4 pm.