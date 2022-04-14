Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend

Houstonians everywhere are preparing for Easter weekend, with Good Friday observances and last-minute brunch plans on Sunday (check out our suggestions). We've rounded up a basket of events for the whole family — check it out here.

Other fun includes a college hoops party downtown, a film showcase, a time-honored dance festival, and a visit by an edgy national comedian.

Happy Easter — here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, April 14

Inspire Film Festival Kickoff Event

Inspire Film Festival will host a kickoff event to launch its official move from The Woodlands to Houston. The evening will feature a screening of The Interpreters, an award-winning documentary about the journey of Afghan and Iraqi interpreters - who played a key role in enabling communication between locals and U.S. troops - as they attempt to escape the violence of the region as American involvement decreases. 6 pm.

Houston International Dance Coalition presents Dance Salad Festival

From Thursday through Saturday, The Houston International Dance Coalition will present the Dance Salad Festival, featuring six well-known dance companies. The companies will include Hofesh Shechter Company from London; Semperoper Ballett Dresden from Germany; Royal Danish Ballet’s Kammerballetten from Denmark; Royal Ballet of Flanders from Belgium; Dunia Dance Theatre from Zimbabwe and Belgium; and Laboration Art Company from France. 7 pm.

Stages presents You Are Cordially Invited to Sit-In

Houston, Texas, 1960. It’s the peak of youth in the lives of four Black college freshman. Some are ready for fun, some for success, some for love, and some just want to pledge and party, and in Third Ward they have all of the potential in the world — a segregated world. Set to the love songs, dance hits, and revolutionary tunes of the ’60s-’70s, this new musical is inspired by the real story of Houston’s first sit-in that led to the city’s desegregation. Through Sunday, May 22. 7:30 pm (8 pm Friday; 2:30 and 8 pm Saturday; 2:30 and 7:30 pm Sunday).

Friday, April 15

Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party

Mickey Mouse and his friends will be on hand for this adventure, filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts. They will follow Captain Hook’s treasure map and look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell in immersive, fantastic worlds. Audiences can explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco with Miguel, sail away with Moana, see Belle in the sky, and sing-along with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen. 10:30 am, 2:30 and 7:30 pm (11 am, 3 and 7 pm Saturday; 1 and 5 pm Sunday).

NCAA Final Four Fan Jam Truck Roll-In

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four Houston Local Organizing Committee (HLOC) will unveil the Fan Jam Truck at Discovery Green. The interactive pop-up truck arrives in Houston to pass the Men’s Final Four host city torch from New Orleans to Houston for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four Division I basketball tournament. Fan Jam Truck activities include basketball goals, photo opportunities with the Men’s Final Four trophy, Pop-A-Shots, giveaways, mascot appearances, a reading nook, and more. Noon.

Fight Club Houston Presents Fight Fest I

Things will most likely get crazy as hell at his free-for-all of live music and intense fisticuffs, to be held over at Higher Grounds. Plenty of bands, MCs and DJs will be on the premises: Vanilla Guerillaz, The Half Pipes, Barely a Team, Timmo!, Tony Lxve, etc. As for the fights, they will be served up according to weight and tough man. If the sight of violence is too much for you, there will be vendors and food trucks around to peruse. 8 pm.

Houston Symphony presents Beethoven’s Eroica & Liszt

Audiences can experience the power and grandeur of Beethoven’s immortal Eroica Symphony, led by one of today’s biggest young conducting stars, Rafael Payare. Liszt is synonymous with finger-flying piano fireworks, and his dramatic Piano Concerto No. 2 is in good hands with returning favorite Jean-Yves Thibaudet. The concerts open with Sofia Gubaidulina’s whimsical Fairy Tale Poem, inspired by the Czech fairy tale, “The Little Chalk.” The Saturday performance will be available to livestream. 8 pm.

Saturday, April 16

National Eggs Benedict Day at The Toasted Yolk Cafe

Apparently, Saturday is National Eggs Benedict Day, and all the Toasted Yolk Cafe locations in and around Houston want everybody to know they'll be coming hard with the Eggs Benedict on this day. The neighborhood eatery’s menu features a delicious line-up of eggs Benedicts — known famously at Toasted Yolk as Arnolds — that offer a variety of flavor profiles and ingredients to satisfy any craving. The cafe will also give away a $100 gift card to three lucky guests. 7 am.

Karbach Brewing presents Love Street Music Fest

Love Street Music Fest is back! Mt. Joy, Living Colour, Nané, and Moving Panoramas will rock the biergarten and it will be a show you won't want to miss. This will also be a perfect time to sample all the Love Street brews (including the new Love Street Citrus) Karbach Brewing will be ready to pour. (We're actually bigger fans of their Rodeo Clown line of IPAs — yes, we're those kinds of beer drinkers. Sorry.) 3 pm.

Nikki Glaser: One Night with Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser is a comic who isn't afraid to get a little taboo in her stand-up. After all, she had a Comedy Central series, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, where Glaser and some of comedy’s funniest voices joked, learned, and shared their personal stories about sex, relationships, and other taboo topics. She also put a lot of her business out in the streets with her 2019 Netflix special Banging'. Expect her to get more down and dirty when she performs here this weekend. 7 pm.

Kem and Babyface in concert

R&B titans Kem and Babyface hit the road together again to solidify themselves in the hearts of many. Joining the two musicians is the queen of daytime and Emmy-winning TV host/comedian/actress Sherri Shepherd, who will serve as host. Kem is touring in support of his 2020 album, Love Always Wins. (He also has an upcoming EP in the works.) Babyface has released 10 albums in his career, including 2015's Return of the Tender Lover. 8 pm.

Sunday, April 17

Easter Art Market

After you're done having your yearly Easter brunch with the fam, head to this art market Re:HAB Bar On The Bayou will be hosting. There will be plenty of local artists and vendors on hand. Crawler Trawler will provide the food, making sure crawfish will be on deck throughout the day. And let's not forget the live music from The Zydeco Dots. Also, we're pretty sure some Easter eggs will be hidden here and there. Noon.

Punk Rock Garage Sale at Brash Brewing

We're glad to see the garage sale Insomnia Gallery and Deep End Records put together every month is still going strong. Skip those big box retailers and head to the Punk Rock Garage Sale instead for a true chance to score. More than 24 individual vendors will fill up Brash Brewing inside and out, selling everything cool: music, art, toys, books, comics, clothing, music gear, and crazy handmade offerings. 1 pm.

Alley Theatre presents Dead Man's Cell Phone

An incessantly ringing cell phone in a quiet café. A stranger at the next table who has had enough. And a dead man. So begins this wildly imaginative comedy by MacArthur “Genius” Sarah Ruhl (The Clean House). It's an off-the-wall play about the odyssey of a woman forced to confront her own assumptions about morality, redemption, and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world. Through Sunday, May 8. 2:30 and 7:30 pm.