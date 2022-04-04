Where to eat Easter brunch in Houston: Fine dining, serious steak, and more

For those who observe, Easter provides the opportunity to reflect on themes like charity and sacrifice. The holiday also marks the changing of seasons, as winter gives way to spring.

Regardless of how religious a person is, Easter also provides the opportunity for a decadent brunch. Houston restaurants are ready with a range of options at various price points.

All of the restaurants listed below are running special menus or dishes to celebrate the holiday, which takes place Sunday, April 17. CultureMap will update this list periodically as new options become available.

Bloom & Bee

The restaurant inside The Post Oak hotel will offer a three-course, $70 Easter brunch menu. Start with dishes such as deviled eggs or white asparagus soup. Entree choices include lobster Benedict, salmon coulibiac, and herb-roasted leg of lamb. For dessert, choose selections from a buffet of French pastries.

Guard and Grace

The downtown steakhouse’s brunch offerings blend some of its traditional fare like steaks and raw seafood with a range of breakfast dishes. Choose from four different Benedicts, French toast, a cinnamon roll, and more.

Indianola

Agricole Hospitality’s Texas-inspired EaDo establishment will be serving a bottomless brunch ($65 per adult, $20 children 12 and under). Selections include shrimp cocktail, deviled eggs, strawberry ricotta sourdough toast, leg of lamb, wood-grilled Black Angus filet, duck fat roasted potatoes, and spring panzanella salad.

Le Jardinier

The fine dining restaurant at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will serve a three-course, $125 menu with optional wine pairings available for $85. Start with deviled eggs before choosing from dishes such as burrata with watercress pistou, garden salad, or white asparagus with orange reduction and pickled strawberries ($15 supplement). Entree choices include tagliatelle with rabbit ragu, spicy lamb shoulder with chickpea fricasse, or risotto with red snapper and vegetables.

The Palm

Downtown’s Italian-inspired steakhouse will feature a special 26-ounce prime rib with choice of soup or salad for $99.

Perry’s

The steakhouse chain’s Easter Sunday is a two-course menu that starts with pear salad or carrot ginger soup. Choose from ham ($45) or prime rib ($65); each is served with whipped potatoes and green bean almondine. Add a slice of white chocolate cheesecake for $8.

Truluck’s

Both the Galleria and Woodlands locations of the will run two Easter specials: Florida Lobster Thermidor made with chunks of spiny lobster tail simmered in a creamy shellfish sauce with Havarti, mushrooms and tarragon ($125) and an Easter Bloom cocktail made with cognac and almond orgeat syrup.

The Union Kitchen

All six Houston-area locations will feature brunch and dinner specials on Easter Sunday. Choices include Short Rib Benedict, Creme Brûlée toast, braised lamb shank, and cognac New York strip.

Urbe

Hugo Ortega’s street food restaurant in Uptown Park will serve a $45, two-course brunch that also comes with a dessert buffet. Choices include tacos al pastor, raw oysters, gorditas, chilaquiles, and huevos rancheros. Reservations recommended.