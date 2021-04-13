Houston water park hosts free weekends for pass holders before summer season starts

Spring break may be over, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of locals from hitting water parks on the weekend now that the state is reopened and more immunizations occur during the pandemic.

Speaking of the pandemic: while it wreaked havoc on water parks, one is rewarding season pass holders on weekends with free admission. Typhoon Texas will kick off the pre-summer schedule with free admission for 2020 season pass holders from April 24 to May 23.

Those who do not own 2020 passes but are interested in 2021 membership can still enjoy the free weekends. Season passes ($69.99) and day passes are available online.

All attractions at Typhoon Texas (555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall) will be open Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 am–5 pm, during its pre-summer weekend schedule, per a press release. The water park opens daily for the summer season starting Memorial Day weekend.

Visitors can expect more than a mile of winding, twisting slide paths, a Texas-size wave pool, and a lazy river that’s longer than five football fields. Also on tap is the children’s “Gully Washer” boasting a massive, 800-gallon water bucket, slides, and more than 100 spray areas.

For eats, the park serves up slow-smoked barbecue and housemade sauce, cooked onsite daily. Big kids will enjoy draft and bottled beer, cocktails, and frozen boozy drinks in the Double T Bar.

Budget-minded guests, take note: Typhoon Texas offers free onsite parking (always a plus), free tubes, and free life jackets.

For more information, visit the official site.