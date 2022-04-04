Home » Entertainment
houston idol

Meet the Houston high school star charming audiences on American Idol

Meet the Houston high school star charming audiences on American Idol

By Samica Knight, ABC13
Douglas Mills Houston American Idol
Douglas Mills, Jr. is winning American Idol audiences over.  Douglas Mills Jr./Twitter

It's been a dream come true for Kinder High School's Douglas Mills Jr., who still can't believe he's competing on America Idol.

"I'm feeling overwhelmed [and] excited," said the Performing and Visual Arts student. "It's just out of this world, really."

In CultureMap news partner ABC13's first one-on-one interview with Douglas since his nationally televised singing debut, the high school senior admits he still gets nervous during the suspenseful moments, even if he knows his name will be called to make it through the episode.

"It's like my heart is in my stomach, just hearing the music," Douglas said. "I'm just like, what's going to happen?"

Douglas said he's simply blown away by his talented competitors.

Continue reading on our news partner ABC13.

