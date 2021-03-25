Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

Aside from some scattered showers, this is a good weekend to get out and about, with a worldwide comic sensation in town. Also look for a March Madness bash in EaDo (Editor's note: Go Coogs!), a few crawfish fests, a fashion-friendly pop-up, and some fun outdoor markets.

Here, then, are your best bets for the weekend. Enjoy.

Thursday, March 25

Dave Chappelle and Friends in concert

As he has proven, Dave Chappelle isn't gonna let this freakin' COVID stop him from doing stand-up — even when he comes down with it. The iconic comedian is back in Houston to once again hit us with his now-patented brand of stand-up and sage wisdom. He will also be bringing some friends along, and anyone who's been to a Chappelle show knows he has a tendency to get some special-guest comics onstage to tell some jokes. Maybe that'll happen this time around. 6 pm.

Preservation Houston presents Cornerstone Drive-In featuring The Good Brick Awards

Preservation Houston will celebrate the talented people who are using historic preservation to make Houston a better place to live during this special event. There will be a double feature: a video presentation of the 2021 Good Brick Awards for excellence in historic preservation, and a screening of Citizen Jane: Battle for the City, a film about New York activist Jane Jacobs’ 1960s showdown with ruthless construction kingpin Robert Moses over his plan to raze lower Manhattan to make way for a highway. 6:30 pm.

Friday, March 26

River Oaks District presents Jenni Kayne Airstream Pop-Up

From now until the end of the month, California-based fashion and lifestyle brand Jenni Kayne will bring their Airstream trailer to River Oaks District for six days of shopping, activations and special promotions. On Saturday, the brand welcomes local florist Composto Fiori for live floral arrangement demonstrations. Shoppers can get a Composto Fiori floral bundles gift with purchase and participate in the Jenni Kayne Easter Egg hunt. 10 am (noon Sunday).

Houston Symphony presents Esa-Pekka Salonen Conducts Bach, Beethoven & Salonen

All this weekend, world-renowned conductor-composer and current San Francisco Symphony music director Esa-Pekka Salonen makes his Houston conducting debut with a program of treasured classics with a contemporary twist. Selections will include Bach’s Prelude from Violin Partita No. 3, Salonen’s FOG, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1. The Saturday performance will be livestreamed for home viewers. 8 pm (2:30 pm Sunday).

Saturday, March 27

Big Rivers Waterpark Spring Breakout Crawfest

Crawfish season is officially here, and Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures (located out in New Caney) will be cooking up a lot of them at this cajun festival. This family-friendly event will feature live Zydeco music by The Platinum Players, as well as loads of family activities included with the $14.99-per-person admission. You can learn to throw axes, shoot arrows, splash and play in Wild Isle, or surf the waves on wave pool Boca Chica Bay. 11 am.

The Wolff Den Crawfish Pop-Up at East End Backyard

If the crawfest is too far for you, check out this crawfish free-for-all hosted by The Wolff Den, a team of University of Houston students. March Madness tips off at 1:40 pm and concludes with Houston vs. Syracuse at 8:55. East End Backyard is installing a 158-foot LED outdoor screen courtesy of Espolòn Tequila for the games.

All proceeds from crawfish sales will fund student scholarships at U of H's Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship. The bar also has a new, Instagram-worthy spot in the form of a "Coogs House" mural painted by the U of H Hispanic Alumni Association. The piece features UH cougar mascot Shasta and was designed by Felipe Galvan of Los Skarnales, along with artist Donkeeboy. 1 pm.

Sunday, March 28

Memorial City Farmers & Feel Good Market

The Memorial City Farmers & Feel Good Market is an outdoor experiential shopping event that will feature more than 40 local farmer and artisan vendors, offering locally curated fresh produce and foods, as well as stylish jewelry, clothing, and gifts. There will also be family-friendly entertainment including face-painting, a strolling magician, stilt-walkers, the YÜTH United Through HeARTZ performance team, music, and more. 10 am.

The Art Cellar of Houston presents The Parkway Market Days

Regent Square is continuing its calendar of outdoor programming at The Parkway with this spring flowers-themed market. The community is invited to stop by the activity and event site for a market featuring local vendors and a water coloring activity, plus music and food.

It's free to attend, and the floral water coloring kit will be complimentary for the first 50 attendees. (Kits will be priced at $35 each for the remainder of the day.) Noon.