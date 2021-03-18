Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

A totally 2021 version of St. Patrick's Day is behind us. Looking ahead, kids and families are enjoying spring break, and the rainy weather is finally clearing up.

That means plenty of spring break fun (check out our guide here), and virtual offerings — including a chat with Alex P. Keaton (you may also know him as Michael J. Fox). After these virtual offerings or outdoor fun, get your stretch on at a yoga pop-up on Sunday.

Here, then, are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, March 18

Asia Society Texas Center presents AsiaFest: Spring Break Edition

Visitors to Asia Society Texas Center can spend their spring break enjoying some time outdoors with family while they eat, shop, and play during the spring break "lite" edition of the AsiaFest festival. Each day, the festival will highlight cultural traditions from a different region of Asia with daily performances, arts and crafts activities, fusion cuisine, vendor booths, and exclusive after-hours access to the exhibition, "Shahidul Alam: Truth to Power." 4 pm.

Harlan Coben in conversation with Michael J. Fox

Thanks to the fine folks at Murder by the Book, we'll be able to get in on this virtual conversation between mystery novelist Harlan Coben and Alex P. Keaton himself — Michael J. Fox! This is a ticketed event, however it couldn't be easier to get a ticket — just purchase a copy of Coben's Win from Murder by the Book. A portion of the proceeds from the book sales from the event will be donated to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. 7 pm.

Friday, March 19

Houston Latino Film Festival

The fifth annual Houston Latino Film Festival will kick off this weekend, starting with a selection of safe and socially distanced, drive-in film screenings at Moonstruck Drive-In Cinema on Friday and Saturday night. The festival is produced by a nonprofit, Latino arts organization dedicated to developing, promoting, and increasing awareness of Latino culture among Latinos and other communities by presenting a variety of art and films to the Houston area. The fest will run through Sunday, March 28. 7 pm.

Improv Houston presents Rickey Smiley

On Friday and Saturday night, Rickey Smiley will come down here and get the sort of yuks he usually gets on his morning show (which Houstonians can hear every weekday morning on Majic 102.1 FM). Smiley is definitely a veteran in this game, hosting not one but two seasons of BET's stand-up showcase Comic View. As a much-loved comedian/TV host/radio personality, Rickey Smiley has earned a reputation for delivering laughs onstage or off. 7:30 and 9:45 pm (4,7, and 9:30 pm Saturday).

Saturday, March 20

BLCK Market Health XPO

BLCK Market, the nation’s largest, bi-monthly gathering of Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, is launching its very first expo, spearheading with the health and wellness industry. The event will also include myriad of health and wellness vendors paired with captivating panels, an in-person workout, and even a yoga session by Yogi Jaz Porter. There will also be HIV testing with nonprofit Bee Busy Inc. Kids 12 and under are free. 1 pm.

Cone Run Running Productions presents Clue

We all like Clue, right? Whether it's the board game or the all-star, 1985 movie adaptation, Clue is a fun time had by all. Cone Man Running Productions will be doing their own, virtual production. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Runs through Saturday, March 27. 8 pm.

Sunday, March 21

YogaSix March Pop-Up at Plaza in the Park

Join YogaSix for a free, pop-up outdoor yoga class that will develop your strength, flexibility, comfort level and stamina as you challenge your body and mind. Teaching the class will be Brazilian artist/yoga teacher Carol Germano, who has advanced teaching in restorative yoga. You will receive an experience that is energizing, empowering, and fun. After your class, visit Earthcraft Juicery or Primp and Blow for special discounts. 9 am.

j.k. livin foundation presents We're Texas Virtual Benefit with Matthew and Camilla McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey and his lovely wife Camilla will host this benefit, on his YouTube Channel and on Spectrum News 1 in Texas. The virtual event will be DJ'd by McConaughey, and will include performances by Gary Clark Jr., Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Willie Nelson, and so many more. All the proceeds go to j.k.livin foundation's Texas Relief Fund. 7 pm.