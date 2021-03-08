Swing into spring break with these family-friendly events in Houston

Spring break is around the corner, and while that finds some Houstonians jetting to Mexico, Colorado, or other destinations, with the state open, folk and families are on the hunt for things to do.

From outdoorsy camps and farms to indoor treats such as museums, we've rounded up some diversions to enjoy during the week off. — all of which promise to practice some manner of social distancing. Also, don't forget to check out our event calendar here for what to do each day.

AsiaFest at Asia Society

Celebrate Asian and Asian American heritage with a “lite” version of AsiaFest running 4-7pm daily, March 15-18. The event takes place across Asia Society's front lawn. Enjoy performances, games and activities, shopping from local AAPI owned businesses, and tasting food from some of Houston’s favorite food trucks.

Blessington Farms

Get ready for a spring-break spectacular over at this Simonton-based farm. From March 13 to 21, families can take part in such fun activities as picking your own strawberries & blueberries, going on hay rides, riding pedal cars, digging for fossils and simply going fishing.

Camp for All

From March 12 through 19, the Burton campsite (also known as Camp for Y’all) will have fun, family activities such as hiking, canoeing, swimming, campfires, and more. They will also check temperatures, maintain distancing guidelines and enforce masks.

George Ranch Historical Park

The Richmond-based ranch will get in the spring-break swing of things March 16 through March 21. Travel back in time as all sites along the History Circle will be open for tours. Families are also encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at our picnic area.

The Health Museum

From March 15 through 19, the museum will have a spring-break edition of its Make a Day of It: Passes, Pedals and a Picnic in the Park program. You will get general admission tickets, picnic baskets (vegetarian and non-vegetarian options) and BCycle vouchers.

Houston Zoo

Starting March 13, the zoo will be expanding its daytime operational hours by one hour, opening from 9 am to 6 pm, with last entry at 5 pm. And from March 13 through 21, it will also open one hour early at 8 am. for Zoo members.

Lago Mar Lagoon

This biggest lagoon in the state (in Texas City) will have spring break going from March 12 through 28. Families can enjoy all the various water activities, including kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, as well as beach amenities like private cabanas and sofa lounges.

Lone Star Flight Museum

It’s gonna be a high-flying time as the aviation museum will have spring break events from March 13 through 21. Expect plane rides, hopping into simulators, checking out cool aviation artifacts and machinery, learning aviation history, talking with mechanics, etc.

The Orange Show and The Beer Can House

Weekend tours for these visionary art sites are now open, with safety precautions in place. The Orange Show will be open from 10 am to 2 pm, while the Beer Can House will be open from 1 to 5 pm. (Smither Park is still open daily from dawn until dusk.)

The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green

From now through April 11, glide beneath the glittering lights of downtown in the center of Discovery Green’s beautiful 12-acre park. Safety precautions will be set: Masks are required and a reduced number of tickets will be sold to maintain social distancing.

Splashway

Beginning March 12, the Sheridan campground will have a whole week packed full of activities for the entire family, including cookoffs, family game tournaments, arts and crafts, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed scavenger hunt, and a Ray’s Express water-gun fight.