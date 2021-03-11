Dave Chappelle announces 3 Houston shows with 'friends' in March

Fans of superstar comic Dave Chappelle who’re celebrating his show’s big return to Netflix can celebrate in-person with him this month. The comedian announced three performances of Dave Chappelle and Friends at House of Blues March 23-25.

Tickets for Chappelle’s show tend to sell out in minutes; they go on sale Friday, March 12 at 10 am, exclusively via Ticketmaster.

Much like his previous Houston shows, safety is a priority. Masks will be required at all times while in the venue. Ticket holders will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test prior to entering the venue. Those who test negative will be allowed entry; refunds will be available for those households who test positive.

Chappelle previously visited Houston in November, and subsequently made headlines when, during a performance of Unforgiven, explained why he requested that Netflix stop streaming his Chappelle’s Show. But in February, both parties made nice. Chappelle also drew major media buzz when he hosted Saturday Night Live in November 2020.

The legendary comic has performed more than 1,600 concerts worldwide in the past four years. Time will tell if Houston can expect another bomb-dropping revelation from Chappelle, known for popping a cigarette and popping off.