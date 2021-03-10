Second immersive Van Gogh experience heads to Houston to tempt art lovers

Will the real Vincent please stand up?

A second immersive art exhibit about post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, appropriately titled "Immersive Van Gogh," is coming to Houston in June.

"Immersive Van Gogh," presented by Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums, is a digital art experience that invites audiences to enter the works of Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination, per a press release.

If you're confused, that's because a completely different immersive Van Gogh experience, this one titled "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," was announced for Houston on March 1.

According to the New York Post, "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" has received a poor rating from the Better Business Bureau because of its ticketing platform, Fever.

The newly announced "Immersive Van Gogh" merges state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation, transporting guests inside the artist's most famous paintings. The art experience has over 500,000 cubic feet of projections that bring each of Van Gogh’s brushstrokes to life.

The exhibition, which was featured on the Netflix series Emily in Paris, showcases a selection of images from Van Gogh’s 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Les Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), La Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les tournesols (Sunflowers, 1887), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1888).

“We’re incredibly excited about bringing Immersive Van Gogh and Lighthouse Artspace to Houston and are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to become part of the diverse canvas that makes this place so unique,” said co-producer Corey Ross, in a statement.

“This is a city that boasts one of the largest working artist communities in the country and whose support of the arts is legendary, as evidenced by the world-class Museum District, Arts District Houston, and wholly unique offerings like the Art Car Parade,” noted Diana Rayzman, co-producer and co-founder of Impact Museums.

The walk-through experience is an hour long and will utilize timed entry tickets to limit capacity. The experience features digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. There will also be temperature checks upon arrival and hand sanitizer stations, and guests must wear face coverings at all times during their visit.

Tickets, which run from $39.99 for children 6-16 years old to $99.99 for VIP Flex, are now available at HoustonVanGogh.com.