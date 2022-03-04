New Houston yoga experience stretches into Frida Kahlo immersive exhibit

Locals looking for a new way to get limber now have an artsy new option. The new Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibition has launched its popular yoga series. That means attendees can strike a downward dog or sun salutation while immersing themselves in Kahlo’s iconic art and enchanting Mexican folk music.

Like the Immersive Van Gogh yoga, classes run 40 minutes and will take place at the Kahlo event space at Lighthouse ArtSpace (1314 Brittmoore Rd.). Admission is $54.99; schedules and tickets can be found here.

Patrons of every fitness and experience level are encouraged to sign up for the classes led by a certified instructor from Shaka Power Yoga. Workouts are designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind; choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light, and images, according to a press release.

With safety protocols, the classes from Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga will include touchless ticket-taking, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers, and digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. Guests should wear a face covering and arrive dressed for classes, and bring their own yoga mats.