Top Chef's big Houston premiere stirs up 2 tasty events this week

With the new, Houston-based season of Top Chef debuting this Thursday, March 3 at 7 pm, the city is about to be in the center of the culinary spotlight. Two events will provide Houstonians with the opportunity to celebrate the show's premier.

Houston First Corp. will host an official watch party on Thursday at Saint Arnold Brewing Co. (2000 Lyons Ave.) from 5:30-8 pm. The free, public event will feature appearances by 20 Houston chefs, including Evelyn Garcia, Season 19's only contestant from Houston. Local artists David Maldonado, who created this season's logo, and GONZO247, who designed the show’s production set, will also be in attendance.

Blood Bros. BBQ co-owner Robin Wong will DJ. At 7 pm, everyone will watch the episode on a giant screen in the Saint Arnold beer garden.

On Friday, Garcia will be joined by a number of other culinary creators for an after party and pop-up market at the Stomping Grounds center in Garden Oaks. Held from 6-10 pm, the event will feature food by Garcia's pan-Asian Kin concept plus treats by Pudgy's Fine Cookies and Butter Baby Bakery. Top Chef season 18 contestant Sasha Grumman will be selling sandwiches made with her signature focaccia. Adults may purchase drinks from sponsors Eureka Heights Brew Co., Dobel Tequila, ACASA Margarita Mix, and Dessert Door Sotol.

In addition, local vendors such as Miradela, Oils Earth, Shop 1988, NG Jewelry, and La Tienda will be on hand selling their products. DJ Good Fat and a live mariachi band will provide entertainment. Face painting will be available from 6-9 pm.

Tickets for the Friday event are on sale now. A $10, general admission ticket provides entry at 7 pm and comes with one drink ticket. VIP tickets, $25, offer admission at 6 pm, two drink tickets, and a takeaway item from Kin. Children are free.