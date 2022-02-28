Rodeo Houston 2022
Home » Entertainment
RodeoHouston 2022

The RodeoHouston 2022 guide to parking and transportation

The RodeoHouston 2022 guide to parking and transportation

By ABC13 Staff
Rodeo Houston outdoor crowd
Park n' ride or rideshare for added convenience.  Photo courtesy of RodeoHouston

With the return of the Houston Livestock Show and Rode, visitors may need assistance navigating through NRG Park for parking.

There will be public parking lots available on site for $20. You can park in the Yellow lot off of Main Street and the 610 lot at the old Astroworld location. Public parking is also available in the North Stadium Drive lot.

If you prefer to let someone else do the driving, consider ride sharing or Alto, which is offering discount codes for rodeo guests. The luxury car service is discounting $15 off two rides with promo code RODEO22. The promotion runs through March 20. 

Meanwhile, multiple Park N' Ride shuttles are accessible to you in remote lots. The locations for the remote lots are located at the Aramco services that are located on:

1. The South Loop
2. West Loop
3. Maxey
4. 2400 Reed Road
5. Monroe

The parking is free for the remote lots, but the shuttle tickets will be $4 to $7 a person.

---

Continue reading on our news partner ABC13

Read These Next
2022 Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner Top Texas Wine
50 Cent + big-spending Houstonians make rodeo history at wine auction
Zero-G Experience
Out-of-this-world weightless flight experience blasts off from Houston
RedCoach bus
RedCoach bus service fires up flash sale with $1.50 fares from Houston