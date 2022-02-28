The RodeoHouston 2022 guide to parking and transportation

With the return of the Houston Livestock Show and Rode, visitors may need assistance navigating through NRG Park for parking.

There will be public parking lots available on site for $20. You can park in the Yellow lot off of Main Street and the 610 lot at the old Astroworld location. Public parking is also available in the North Stadium Drive lot.

If you prefer to let someone else do the driving, consider ride sharing or Alto, which is offering discount codes for rodeo guests. The luxury car service is discounting $15 off two rides with promo code RODEO22. The promotion runs through March 20.

Meanwhile, multiple Park N' Ride shuttles are accessible to you in remote lots. The locations for the remote lots are located at the Aramco services that are located on:

1. The South Loop

2. West Loop

3. Maxey

4. 2400 Reed Road

5. Monroe

The parking is free for the remote lots, but the shuttle tickets will be $4 to $7 a person.

