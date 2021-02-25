Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

Houstonians are slowly venturing out thanks to warmer temps and finally, safe roads. As a reward, look for some tasty food events, "bar olympics," a stylish soiree, an artful affair, and more.

Here, then, are your best bets for the weekend. Stay safe, Houston.

Thursday, February 25

HCC Black History Scholarship Celebration

The Black History Committee at Houston Community College will hold its 16th annual, Black History Scholarship fundraising event online to provide scholarships for deserving students at HCC. The one-hour event will be live streamed via KPRC-TV's website. A Black History Month tradition in Houston, the event will feature Khambrel Marshall, Channel 2's long-time meteorologist/newsman as the keynote speaker. He will speak on this year’s theme: Knowledge is Power. 3 pm.

Harper & Jones Scarpe Di Bianco Spring Collection Preview

Harper & Jones will host an exclusive trunk show and cocktail hour previewing the Scarpe Di Bianco Spring Collection. There will also be a showcase of custom bench-made womenswear. Entrance is complementary for the public. The event will be held in their Houston showroom and will comply with CDC recommendations regarding COVID-19. 5 pm.

Friday, February 26

Clutch City Cluckers Grand Opening Event

On Friday and Saturday, hot chicken spot Clutch City Cluckers will present their grand opening weekend, where they will offer 50 percent off their entire menu. They'll also be giving away a PlayStation 5, two Nintendo Switch devices, gift cards, swag and more. Guests are encouraged to keep their receipts as the restaurant will be going live on Instagram on Sunday to pick the winners based on the Square order number on the receipt. 11 am.

Da Camera presents Weinberg's Piano Quintet

In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the death of Polish-Russian composer Mieczyslaw Weinberg, Da Camera presents a virtual performance of his powerful 1944 Piano Quintet. The Piano Quintet is a testament to the historical moment in which it was composed. Since Houston Grand Opera’s revival of Weinberg’s opera The Passenger, the posthumous reputation of the composer continues to grow. Renowned pianist Sarah Rothenberg will also be joined by the esteemed Daedalus Quartet. 7 pm.

Saturday, February 27

Onion Creek 12th Annual H-Town Chili Throwdown

Get ready for a chili free-for-all this weekend. Join local restaurants, distilleries and breweries for some of the best chili around. The tasting will be between 2 through 4 pm, and the judging will start at 3:30 pm. The winner will be announced after judging is completed. They also got a silent auction with proceeds going to young adults with intellectual disabilities-supporting organization The Summerhouse, as well as live music from the Robert Hartye Trio and DJ Felix Olmos. Noon.

Revelry Winter Bar Olympics

Revelry will be hosting their annual Winter Beer Olympics: all you need is a team of four. All players must play at least five events consisting of giant beer pong, corn hole, dodgeball, b-ball shootout, etc. Teams will get bonus points if they dress up in uniforms. It will be $20 per team, but prizes will be rewarded to first, second and third place. First place will receive $400 cash and trophy, second place $100 cash and a $100 gift card and third will get a $100 gift card.⁠ 1 pm.

Sunday, February 28

Collect It for the Culture III

It's the final installment of this month-long, collaborative series will go down on Sunday. Curated by artist Robert Hodge in 2018, this show has grown into an annual exhibition featuring Texas-based artists, hand-selected for their relevance to the art landscape. The myriad artists on display have the ability to be the future greats, as innovators in their fields of practice in both theory & technique. And, in all likelihood, DJ Flash Gordon Parks will be there to provide grooves. Noon.

Southern Goods Pop Up at Tikila's

Southern Goods alums Lyle Bento, Patrick Feges, and JD Woodward will pop up for one night only to raise money to help another former Southern Goods employee who is struggling with medical bills. The trio will offer Southern Goods favorites like fried pork cracklins, beef burnt ends and grits, pork spareribs, shrimp and grit croquettes, and cucumber tomato salad. There is ample space at Tikila’s for people to spread out and remain at safe distances in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. 3 pm.