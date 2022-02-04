Spacey soul phenom Khruangbin jets to Houston for special homecoming show

A little reggae dub, surf rock, Southeast Asian funk, and Middle Eastern soul thrown in for good nature, Houston trio Khruangbin has evolved from buzzy local act to global phenomenon.

The band was to play the buzzy Post Houston’s 713 Music Hall venue on New Year’s Eve; the show was canceled due to a surge in omicron cases.

Now, fans can catch the spacey soul act as they return to Houston for one night only. Khruangbin will perform on May 11 at 713 Music Hall as part of an extensive national tour and on the heels of a European trek where they’ll hit cities such as London, Amsterdam, Paris, and more.

The trio will also headline a two-night tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York (March 9 and March 10).

Tickets for the Houston tour stop, in which Toro Y Moi, are on sale now and are available here.

As fans may already know, Khruangbin and Texas star Leon Bridges will release their collaborative EP, Texas Moon, on February 18 on the Dead Oceans label. Texas Moon, an extension of the two’s chart-topping four-song Texas Sun journey, is an introspective examination of Texas’ musical perception and pays homage to the marriage of country and R&B that’s now synonymous with the Lone Star State.

A must-listen from the Khruangbin/Bridges collab is the recent single “Chocolate Hills,” a track that FADER notes could “easily sit next to Al Green’s ‘Let’s Stay Together,’ Barry White’s ‘Can't Get Enough of Your Love Baby,’ and Marvin Gaye’s ‘Sexual Healing’ on your special bedroom playlist.”