Social media superstars Jake Paul and Logan Paul headed to buzzy Houston nightclub for one-night event

Very few social media stars shine brighter — for better or worse — than Jake Paul and his brother Logan. Are they stars? Boxers? Are they both?

Houstonians can ponder these questions, and maybe even ask the duo, when they visit the Bayou City on Saturday, January 15. The Paul brothers will hit booming Midtown nightclub Clé for a special night dubbed “King of the Ring” hosted by the Pauls and Baby J.

In a competitive, head-to-head theme (and one sure to run up those credit cards), patrons will compete with one another to see who will purchase the most bottles throughout the night to claim the King of the Ring title. Clé owners are rumored to have a custom title belt for the winner of the event.

As many are away Jake and Logan Paul became boxers on a whim. It all started in 2018,when British YouTuber and rapper KSI challenged them to fight. The brothers agreed, hired a trainer the next day, and embarked on a pseudo-boxing career. “Bro, this is the hardest thing we’ve ever f’n done,” Jake once recalled.

Jake even “boxed” ring legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in June 2021, although anyone watching the match could see it was more exhibition and celeb showcase than actual brawl.

Clé’s celebrity cache makes a fitting site for the Paul’s visit. Boasting a massive dance floor, three elegant bars, five indoor/outdoor lounge areas, a pool with daybeds, and VIP cabanas and an elevated party deck, Clé has hosted the likes of Tiesto, Zedd, DJ Snake, Marshmello, and other big names.

Those interested in hanging out with the Pauls can score tickets and more information at Clé’s website.