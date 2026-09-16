calling all shutterbugs
Luxury camera brand Leica picks Houston for first Texas store
One of the world’s most respected camera brands is coming to Houston. Leica will bring the first Texas location of its store and gallery concept to River Oaks District.
Slated to open next year next to Le Colonial, the Leica Store and Gallery is described in press materials as an “immersive retail concept” that both showcases the brand’s cameras and the work photographers create with them. Towards that end, the store will host exhibitions, educational programming, workshops, and artist talks. Its gallery will provide a museum-style display of photographs taken with Leica equipment.
“Houston is one of America’s most dynamic cultural centers, with a vibrant arts community and an entrepreneurial spirit that makes it a natural home for Leica,” said Mike Giannattasio, president, Leica Camera North America, in a statement. “We look forward to creating a space that not only showcases our products but also brings together photographers, artists, and creators.”
Of course, the store will also sell the full line of Leica cameras, including the M-System, SL-System, and Q cameras, as well as lenses, timepieces, and home cinema products. The German company is known for its craftsmanship, design, and sophisticated technology, making it a favorite among professional photographers.
“We look forward to welcoming Leica to River Oaks District in 2027,” added Robert Bernard, senior real estate manager at Fertitta Entertainment, the company that acquired River Oaks District in 2024. “We are intentional about bringing in brands that elevate the overall experience of the district, and Leica is a perfect reflection of that vision. This unique, art-forward destination celebrates local artists, craftsmanship, and one-of-a-kind experiences alongside the world’s most celebrated luxury brands.”
River Oaks District is an 18-acre development at 4444 Westheimer. It’s home to more than 50 high-end shops and restaurants, including Steak 48, MAD, Hermes, Dior, and Cartier.