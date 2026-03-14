This Week's Hot Headlines
Lizzo feasts at hot Houston steakhouse and more popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week. Lizzo makes two appearances with a review of her RodeoHouston debut and details on her celebratory dinner after the show. Plus, we introduce you to Houston's best sandwiches. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then plan the rest of your weekend right here.
1. Lizzo celebrated rodeo debut with dinner at celeb-loved Houston steakhouse. Houston hero Lizzo celebrated her sold-out concert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with an epic feast. The multi-hyphenate and her entourage went to Galleria-area steakhouse Juliet for a private, post-show meal.
2. Texas' new, 4,871-acre state park is now open to the public. Outdoor adventurers are able to hike, fish, camp, and explore Texas' first new state park in 25 years, which opened just in time for spring break.
3. These 10 restaurants and pop-ups serve Houston's best sandwiches. The nominees in our Tastemaker Awards wildcard category of Best Sandwich demonstrate that Houston restaurants produce an endless array of banh mi, tortas, po’ boys, wraps, and, yes, one of the premier Jewish delis anywhere in the country.
Winnie's po'boy. houston.culturemap.com
4. Growing Houston sushi chain rolls into new Galleria-area development. A growing Houston hand roll restaurant has signed on to a new Galleria-area development. Handies Douzo is the fourth restaurant announced for Central Park Post Oak.
5. Lizzo makes Houston feel 'Good as Hell' at sold-out Rodeo concert. Lizzo’s sold-out March 6 show, closing out Black Heritage Day, was a rapturous celebration of Houston pride with a live jukebox.