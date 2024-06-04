buy what you love
Houston art collector auctions off more than 200 contemporary works
One of Houston's most-noted art collectors is auctioning off a significant number of works this week. Lester Marks, renowned for his collection of contemporary art that emphasizes creativity and color, is sending more than 200 pieces to the auction block. The sale takes place Wednesday, June 5 at Horizon on Sunset Art Gallery and Event Space.Lewis & Maese, Houston's leading auction house, will handle the sale. Proceeds benefit the Healing Arts Program at the Art League Houston.
On Tuesday, June 4 from 5 pm to 8 pm, there's a cocktail preview with Marks, who will showcase some of the collection's highlights.
The auction is an opportunity for collectors, especially those new to the process, to bid on approachable works curated by a world-class art mind. Marks has been named one of Art News' top 20 collectors in the world, and has served as a trustee at both the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.
"I started collecting because I wanted to be surrounded by objects of beauty and mystery," Marks tells CultureMap. "I never set out to be a collector, though. Over the years, it simply became an addiction, but what a good addiction to have!"
The pieces include multiple styles in a variety of media. Among the artists represented are Jesus Moroles, Mark Christianson, David Brown, Boltanski, Helen Altman, Lawrence Weiner, J. Todd Allison, Kelly Alison, Ed Ruscha, Matt Messinger, William Betts, Al Souza, Lucinda Cobley, Suzanne Banning, Brandon Araujo, Ushio Shinohara, Michael Ray Charles, and hundreds more.
"One standout piece is by Mads Christensen, from Denmark," said Marks. "It's an electric video work with pulsating waves of blue. That works always gives me a warm, soothing feeling. Another is a print by American master Ed Ruscha, who represented the United States at the uber prestigious Venice Biennale. I'm thrilled with this simple, direct image, relating back to Ed's early days growing up in Oklahoma."
The auction's top image is by French artist Christian Boltanski. Marks said, "It speaks to the Holocaust and contains children's clothing and interrogation lamps from the prison camps."
Marks said that after collecting for three decades, amassing multiple examples of works by the same artists, it was simply time to let some of the works go. That's partly so he can have some wall space for new pieces, but also because he saw this as something he could do to help the Art League of Houston grow its Healing Arts initiative. Launched during the beginning of the AIDS crisis in Houston, the program today allows participants to engage in a variety of arts-based skills, including painting and ceramics, and the chance to hear from working artists.
For those who want to begin — or further — an art obsession of their own, Marks has some advice.
"Don't dwell on understanding the art. Concentrate on feeling the art," he said. "Find art that truly speaks to you; no, it should shout at you. For the art should be so meaningful that you can relate to the art as you would your best friend. Buy what you love."