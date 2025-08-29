Looking Back
Houston SPCA reflects on Hurricane Katrina relief efforts 20 years later
Just before Hurricane Katrina made landfall on August 29, 2005, the Houston SPCA immediately mobilized to assist its Gulf Coast neighbor and friend, the Louisiana SPCA, while helping scores of displaced pet owners following the devastating storm.
“I recall 263 animals were arriving in a convoy in the middle of the night from New Orleans,” says Houston SPCA president and CEO Patti Mercer. “It was the night of our telethon. When we went off the air, we worked through the night to create space for the NOLA animals, placing them in foster care and setting up temporary kennels. Most of the Louisiana SPCA staff were here and watched the storm coverage on TV. If the animals had stayed there, they would not have survived.”
Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
Caring for storm victims and their pets
As buses carrying storm victims from the devastated Superdome began arriving in Houston, the Houston SPCA faced another heart-wrenching challenge: pets on board were not allowed inside the Astrodome with their families.
“We had about 400 pets come off the buses,” Mercer says. “We worked through the night, checking animals in curbside and gathering contact information from pet owners. I’ll never forget talking with them — many who had lost everything — as they handed over their beloved pets. A man in a wheelchair from Plaquemines Parish with only a tiny white dog, a woman with two cats in milk crates wired together, a child with his Great Dane — they trusted us with their treasures. It was heartbreaking.”
The Houston SPCA sheltered more than 800 animals, working around the clock to reunite families scattered across the country. Pets were later flown to cities like Philadelphia and Denver in reunification efforts.
Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
Responding to back-to-back storms
Only three weeks later, Hurricane Rita struck east of Houston, compounding the crisis. The Houston SPCA again led animal rescue operations, supported by volunteers from animal shelters nationwide.
“We had animals on board from both storms for months,” says Mercer. “If pets were not reunited after 30 days, we worked with partner shelters across the country to find them new homes.”
A legacy of compassion
The Houston SPCA’s swift response during Hurricane Katrina remains a defining moment in the organization’s history. Its work not only saved thousands of animal lives but also provided comfort and hope to people who had lost nearly everything.
Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
“Looking back, I am so proud of the way Houston came together,” says Mercer. “It was a true testament to the bond between people and their pets, and to the power of compassion in times of crisis.”
The Houston SPCA is one of the largest and most comprehensive animal rescue and protection organizations in the country, serving the region for more than 100 years. Through rescue, rehabilitation, education, and advocacy, the Houston SPCA saves and transforms the lives of animals in need. Learn more, donate, and browse adoptable pets here.