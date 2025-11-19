Another Animal Saved
Puppy rescued after brutal attack thanks to timely Houston SPCA report
Constables with Harris County Precinct 1 have arrested a man accused of violently assaulting a puppy in southwest Houston, after video footage surfaced showing the attack.
The incident occurred near the 2600 block of Gramercy Street, where the 9-month-old Labrador mix named Timmy was seen on video being repeatedly punched before the suspect lifted and threw the dog down a hallway.
The young dog was rescued early in the week of October 27 and received care from veterinarians at the Houston SPCA’s Animal Hospital. The puppy suffered three fractured ribs and a pneumothorax (collapsed lung) but is currently in stable condition.
“This is a heartbreaking example of senseless cruelty,” says Dr. Roberta Westbrook, senior vice president of veterinary services at the Houston SPCA. “There is no doubt that filing a cruelty report saved this young dog’s life.”
Upon X-raying the dog, Dr. Westbrook discovered evidence of both old and recent rib fractures. "The sad fact is that Timmy has been suffering from abuse for some time," she says. "Unfortunately, the incident last week wasn't the first time."
Based on the evidence presented in court earlier this month, a judge just awarded full custody of Timmy to the Houston SPCA as he continues to heal in a loving foster home.
Officials say Gerald Allen Young II was taken into custody on two counts of felony cruelty to a non-livestock animal by means of torture.
The Houston SPCA continues to partner with law enforcement agencies across the region to investigate and prevent animal cruelty. Officials urge anyone who witnesses suspected abuse or neglect to report it immediately by calling 713-869-SPCA (7722) or visiting HoustonSPCA.org, where photos or videos can also be submitted.
For more than a century, the Houston SPCA has provided rescue, veterinary, and education services throughout the Gulf Coast region, and remains committed to seeking justice for animals and promoting compassion within the community.