Pets, music, and sparkles
Houston SPCA is going Dolly all day with a ‘9 to 5’ celebration
There’s no better excuse to crank up the Dolly Parton tunes, add a little sparkle, and find a new four-legged friend.
On Friday, September 25, (9 to 5) Houston SPCA will celebrate Dolly Day, a one-day event honoring the American icon’s inspirational life, compassion, and longtime commitment to animal welfare.
Throughout the celebration, Dolly’s music will fill the Houston SPCA Adoption Center, setting the soundtrack for a day that’s all about animals, adoption, and a little Dolly-inspired fun.
The spotlight will be on some special adoptable pets with names worthy of the occasion. Visitors may meet potential new companions named Dolly, Jolene, Smoky, Tennessee, Dean, Rhinestone, Butterfly, Candy, Doralee, Truvy, or Mona — proving that a great name is just the beginning of a great love story.
There’s also something special for people who adopt an animal during Dolly Day. Adopters will receive a free copy of the book Who Was Dolly Parton? by True Kelley, while supplies last. New pet parents can even choose to donate their book to a Little Neighborhood Library in Houston’s Heights neighborhood, extending Dolly’s passion for early literacy into the community.
Who Was Dolly Parton? by True KelleyPhoto courtesy of Houston SPCA
The Adoption Center will get a Dolly-worthy makeover, too, with pink balloons and complimentary “hard candy” adding a little extra sweetness to the celebration.
Of course, the biggest star of the day could be waiting behind an adoption kennel door. With special Dolly-themed pets, music inspired by one of country music’s most beloved voices, and plenty of pink and sparkle, Dolly Day offers a memorable way to celebrate a woman known for using her platform to spread kindness and make a difference.
So whether the goal is to find a new best friend, discover a new favorite Dolly song, or simply enjoy a little rhinestone-inspired fun, Dolly Day at Houston SPCA is ready to make September 25 a day to remember.
After all, when it comes to celebrating Dolly, there’s no such thing as working too hard to make a little magic.
The Houston SPCA Adoption Center, located at 7007 Old Katy Rd., is open daily, 11 am-6 pm.