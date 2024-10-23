Get Ready to Give
Meet CJ Stroud + other prizes at Houston SPCA's Howl-O-Ween fundraising ball
It's almost time to don your eerie ensembles for the Houston SPCA's annual Howl-O-Ween Ball on Friday, October 25.
The evening will be filled with cocktails, dinner, and dancing, with all money raised going to support the Houston SPCA’s mission of improving and protecting the lives of local animals and alleviating their suffering and abuse.
But before the Draculas and devils take to the dance floor, you can get a sneak peek at the gala's silent auction and raffle.
This year's raffle presents a one in 250 chance to win a remarkable necklace from the de Boulle Collection featuring a stunning, 7.90 carat pendeloque pink tourmaline.
The pink tourmaline, renowned for its rich and vibrant hue, exudes a captivating glow, making it a focal point of the necklace. Set in 18K white gold, the center pendant is surrounded by glittering diamonds. The chain also features rose cut diamonds. All in all, the necklace is valued at a whopping $10,000.
You'll want to buy your raffle ticket now. Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
The silent auction is filled with treasures such as animal-themed gift baskets and art, sparkling jewelry, shopping sprees and celebrations, gift certificates to some of Houston's tastiest restaurants, wine tastings, home decor, sports packages, and memorable getaways.
You might get lucky enough to score a gift basket in the silent auction. Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
But perhaps the biggest opportunity in the silent auction is the chance to attend an exclusive event with Houston Texans’ quarterback C. J. Stroud and the Voice of the Houston Texans, Marc Vandermeer.
You will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and libations at a private home in River Oaks on a date to be determined, based on Stroud’s schedule. Only 50 tickets are available at $1,000 per person and will be sold on a first come, first serve basis. Head here now to buy your ticket!
The live auction includes these remarkable packages:
- The Ultimate Gig 'Em: A highly exclusive, 50-yard-line Kyle Field Legacy Suite for 10 people for a 2025 Texas A&M football game, along with 1 parking pass. The catered suite includes a bartender, bathroom, and four flatscreen TVs. You'll feel right at home in the "Home of the 12th Man!" Mutually agreed upon game; must be selected at the beginning of the season; non-transferable. Kindly donated by Frances Moody Buzbee and Tony Buzbee. Valued at $20,000.
- Texas Party For 4: Enjoy a weekend getaway at a beautiful Galveston beach house. The package also includes an intimate dinner for four in a wine cellar at The Bryan Museum, followed by an exclusive VIP tour of one of the world's largest collections of historical artifacts, documents, and artwork relating to Texas and the American West. Valued at $2,500.
- Owl Release: The Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas rehabilitates over 15,000 native animals each year with the goal of releasing them back into their natural habitat. You and up to five guests will have a front-row seat to this once-in-a-lifetime event, where an owl will be released near its original habitat or at a location mutually agreed upon. Value: priceless.
- Bald Eagle Release:Since 1782, the bald eagle has symbolized freedom, strength, and longevity. Once endangered, the population has recovered, and Texas now hosts about 156 breeding pairs. Though no longer endangered, these majestic birds remain under protection. Seize this rare opportunity for you and up to five guests to witness a rescued bald eagle's release back into its native habitat, a moment that may take up to 24 months to prepare, as determined by the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas. The Houston SPCA will handle all arrangements, including the option to host a reception to celebrate this special event. Value: priceless.
The ball is chaired by Zane and Brady Carruth, with honorary chairs Annie and Bob Graham, Evelyn H. Griffin, and Tommy Harper.
This highly anticipated event — which is part of the Houston SPCA's 100-year anniversary celebration — will be held in the Equine Rescue Arena at the William & Evelyn Griffin Campus for All Animals.
Buy your tickets for the Howl-O-Ween Ball now.