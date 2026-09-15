Explore Houston
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month during these vibrant Houston happenings
Hispanic Heritage Month takes place annually from September 15 to October 15 and encourages Houston and the rest of the country to celebrate rich histories and honor the contributions and achievements of the Hispanic community.
Houston is home to the nation’s third-largest Hispanic and Latino population, with more than 3 million Houstonians identifying as Hispanic or Latino — a number that is still rapidly growing. From Mexico and Central America to South America, Houston is full of culture.
Here’s your guide to experiencing the cuisine, exploring the arts, and discovering the cultural institutions that help make Houston’s vibrant Hispanic and Latino community so special.
Dining
As one of the most diverse cities in the U.S., Houston's culinary scene is hard to beat. That’s why locals and visitors alike can easily experience some of the best Hispanic cuisine from different regions. Savor uniquely blended Brazilian and Cuban flavors at Yuma, a sandwich shop putting its own spin on the Cuban sandwich. Experience modern Mexican dishes at Maximo or Chef Hugo Ortega’s exceptional lineup of Hugo’s, Xochi, Caracol, Urbe, and the latest addition, Zaranda. Try Peru’s iconic Lomo Saltado at Latin Bites, irresistible suadero chilaquiles at CasaEma, and classic Colombian cuisine at Mi Pueblito Restaurant.
With so many to choose from, who’s to say you can’t try them all. Need more options? Check out this Hispanic Dining in Houston guide.
A vibrant meal from Xochi. Photo courtesy of Houston First
Arts
If you’re visiting Houston for Hispanic Heritage Month, make time to stop by Connally Plaza downtown. Here, you’ll find Mexican-American History and Culture in 20th Century Houston, a powerful mural created in the style of the great Mexican muralists. With City Hall and the skyline as its backdrop, this colorful work by artists Jesse Sifuentes and Laura López Cano highlights the people, places, and events that shaped the Mexican-American community and helped build today’s multicultural Houston. Since its unveiling in 2018, the mural has drawn thousands of visitors and remains one of the city’s most iconic spots to experience history and culture in one view.
As you make your way around Houston, it’s hard to miss the incredible art that many local Hispanic artists have contributed. From murals to established collections, Houston's art scene offers plenty of artwork to admire. Artists like Jatziri Barron, W3R3ON3, and Alex Arzu have painted captivating murals across the city, giving visitors photo-worthy landmarks to admire. You can also find notable Latin American art collections at the Museum of Fine Arts, with over 2,000 pieces by Latino artists. You can also find local art galleries featuring Hispanic artists like Serrano Gallery in the Arts District Houston.
The Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Photo courtesy of Houston First
Must-see music, dance, and theater
Ballet Folklorico Herencia Mexicana de Houston — September 17, 2026
Ballet Folklorico Herencia Mexicana de Houston brings their love and passion for folklore to the Children’s Museum for a special Free Family Night to help kick off Hispanic Heritage Month on September 17. Free Family Night highlights the culture, history, contributions, and achievements of Latino and Hispanic communities through live performances and family-friendly activities. Families will enjoy a lively folklorico performance that’s sure to spread the love of dance. Don’t miss this free event at the Brown Auditorium starting at 6:30 pm.
Fiesta Sinfónica — September 18, 2026
Join the Houston Symphony for Fiesta Sinfónica, an annual free concert that honors the vibrant cultural contributions of Latin American and Hispanic composers. This year's lineup includes Tres Aires Chilenos and other hits like La Llorona and Fiesta Mexicana, and more. Admission is free, and you can request tickets here. Don’t miss your chance to experience the musical traditions of Latin America.
Día de la Hispanidad, Miller Outdoor Theatre — September 26, 2026
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the 44th Annual Día de la Hispanidad, one of Miller Outdoor Theatre's longest-running cultural traditions. Co-produced by the Institute for Hispanic Culture Houston, this annual celebration showcases the rich diversity of Hispanic cultures through an evening of vibrant music and dance, honoring the traditions and artistic heritage of Latin America and Spain. The performance is free and open to the public. Covered seating tickets are available beginning the day before the performance, while hillside seating is always free. This performance will not be livestreamed.
47th Annual Festival Chicano at Miller Outdoor Theatre — October 1-3, 2026
The 47th Annual Festival Chicano, the earliest free cultural event of its kind, returns for the 47th year from October 1-3, 2026, at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Don’t miss this cultural celebration of Chicano musical expression across generations. This year’s performance features Marcos Orozco, Little Joe y La Familia, and David Lee Garza.
Cultural destinations
The Greater East End is a culturally diverse neighborhood known for its thriving arts scene with indie galleries, large-scale murals, and more. Visit the Multicultural Education and Counseling Through the Arts (MECA) for support services, community building, and theater shows, or Talento Bilingue Houston. Take a stroll down Navigation Boulevard, also known as El Corazon de la Comunidad, and support local eats like The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation.
Near Upper Kirby, the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston hosts a variety of events like classes, art exhibits, and culinary pop-ups throughout the year to promote Hispanic culture.
In Southeast Houston, you’ll find The Tejano Center for Community Concerns, a hub for educational programs, support services, and La Tiendita - focused on improving food access and nutritional education within the Latino community.
More cultural experiences to attend
ALAAHH Day — September 15, 2026
Help kick off Hispanic Heritage Month at the beautiful Julia Ideson Building for ALAAHH Day. ALAAHH is the Advocates of a Latino Museum of Cultural and Visual Arts & Archive Complex in Houston, a group of advocates dedicated to establishing a museum of Latino culture and art in the historic East End. Connect with the creative community and enjoy performances and panel discussions for an engaging evening of celebration.
Hispanic Heritage with Houston Astros — September 18-20, 2026
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Daikin Park the weekend of September 18-20 as the Astros take on the Atlanta Braves. Enjoy tons of fun activities, including pregame happy hour, fireworks, a huge street festival, surprise giveaways, and a special ceremony celebrating the Astros' Latino and Hispanic players. See program details here.
Fiestas Patrias International Parade | Downtown Houston — September 19, 2026
Every September, many Latin American countries — including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, Chile, and Belize — celebrate their independence from colonial rule. In Houston, the Fiestas Patrias International Parade brings that spirit to life, honoring this shared history while uniting the city’s vibrant Hispanic and Latino communities. Join in for the 53rd annual parade and enjoy colorful floats, lively mariachis, graceful folklórico dancers, gleaming lowriders, and energetic school bands — all coming together to celebrate heritage, pride, and community.
México en el Corazón | Discovery Green — September 26, 2026
Join the big party at Discovery Green Park in downtown Houston on September 26 from 7-10 pm. Enjoy the colors, art, and music of Mexico on Discovery Green's Anheuser-Busch Stage, featuring over 50 performers in traditional costumes and music.