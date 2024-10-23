Texas, Our Texas
Galveston board terminates negotiations with historic Texas battleship
The future of the historic Battleship Texas appears uncertain after plans for it to move to a new home were abruptly scuttled.
The Galveston Wharves Board voted Tuesday to terminate negotiations with the Battleship Texas Foundation, CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports.
Previously, the two organizations had been working on a plan that would have seen the ship move from its current home at a repair facility to a new dock at or near Pier 20 in Galveston.
The Battleship Texas Foundation released a statement on its Facebook page bemoaning the board’s decision. It reads as follows:
“We are surprised and disappointed by the Wharves Board’s decision to terminate negotiations with us regarding the Battleship. We will continue to pursue alternate locations that we have been actively exploring along the way. The future of the Battleship remains bright, and we look forward to finding her forever home.”
Meanwhile, the Foundation is moving forward with plans to open the ship for tours at its repair facility. The experience will provide patrons with the opportunity to witness work being done to restore the historic vessel. Priced at $75, the tours will begin November 24.
As CultureMap reported in 2022, the battleship left its former home next to the San Jacinto Monument to undergo an extensive series of repairs designed to stop leaks that threatened its future. Known to be one of the only ships still in existence to have seen action in both WWI and WWII, the Battleship Texas was commissioned in 1914. It is credited with introducing innovations in gunnery, aviation, and radar.