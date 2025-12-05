sustainability news
Airbnb pledges over $1 million to improve Houston before World Cup
According to a Deloitte study commissioned by short-term rental company Airbnb, roughly 30,000 people are expected to stay in Airbnb properties during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With that in mind, the company has pledged over $1 million to various improvement projects in Houston as part of their Host City Impact Program.
“Hosting a global event like the FIFA World Cup in Houston is a generational opportunity for our city," said Chris Canetti, president, FIFA World Cup 26 Houston Host Committee at a press conference on Tuesday, December 2. "It’s so much more than a game — it’s about honoring our city and the people that make it great. In Houston, we’re proud to be working together with Airbnb to ensure these benefits are felt far beyond the games, investing in projects that will leave our city better off for generations to come.”
The $5 million Host City Impact Program is a partnership between Airbnb and FIFA to foster community spaces in places that host events like the World Cup. In Houston, their contribution will go toward two major projects.
First, the Green Corridor, an ambitious 14-mile sustainable transit loop that will connect the FIFA Fan Festival in East Downtown (EaDo) and NRG Stadium where the game will be held, as well as meandering through various neighborhoods. Not to be confused with the Green Loop project, this pedestrian path will feature interactive maps, water refilling stations, and shaded walkways that will hopefully reduce traffic congestion around the World Cup by promoting walking spaces.
The second project is Grow the Game, an initiative to renovate soccer fields and increase access to play across the city, particularly in underserved neighborhoods. It will also fund youth tournaments and clinics.
"Hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 is a historic milestone for Houston, and as leaders from the private and public sectors, we have a unique opportunity to partner and ensure its benefits reach every corner of our city," added Houston City Councilmember At-Large Julian Ramirez. "Projects like the Green Corridor will make Houston more accessible and inviting, connecting neighborhoods and expanding green spaces for all. At the same time, initiatives like Grow the Game will give local kids the chance to get on the field, build skills, and be part of something special. With Airbnb’s investment, we can create a legacy that makes Houston more desirable, equitable, and vibrant for all.”
As the World Cup nears, the Greater Houston Area is undergoing several different transformations. In addition to the Green Corridor, Sugar Land opened a Social District last month to make it easier for visitors to party in the city's Town Square district.