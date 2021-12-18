Home » City Life
Beloved seafood spot's imminent reopening reels in Houston's top 5 stories of the week

Little Pappas Seafood exterior
Little Pappas will reopen soon. Courtesy of Pappas Restaurants

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Pappas revives its intimate, Inner Loop beloved seafood restaurant. Closed since last year, the restaurant will reopen with an upgraded interior and an updated wine list.

2. Beloved Houston jewelry dynasty dazzles in posh Post Oak party. More than 400 people celebrated the grand opening of Zadok Jewelers brand new, 28,000-square-foot, two-story storefront. 

3. Iconic Canadian coffee and doughnut shop rolls out big plans for Houston. Scheduled to open this summer, the coffee and doughnut shop announced its presence with a commercial during a Texans game.

4. Where to take out-of-towners in Houston: Best bets in the Bayou City. This roundup includes many of Houston’s best cultural and entertainment offerings that visitors won't want to miss. 

5. Sneak peek inside Heights church's transformation into eagerly anticipated new restaurant. Turning the former W 11th Church of God into a restaurant has required considerable work, but it's expected to be well received by diners across the Houston area.

